The Stable Investment House

We've seen many amazing conversions this year on homify but this could be the best one yet! Today we're taking a tour of a home that's been created within an old stable in the German countryside. The red brick building was brimming with period charm and always had the potential to be something more. The owners noticed the potential and decided that they wanted to convert the stables into their new family home.

Combining the masterful architectural and landscaping skills of Kneer GmbH, the newly created family residence reflects the finest in modern refinement throughout every exceptional room. Spectacular in scale, the home boasts living and dining areas that are served by a superbly appointed décor, which reflects the history of the building with a modern edge. Likewise in the bedrooms: every dimension is thoughtfully appointed and accommodates the best in home décor trends. Come take a look.