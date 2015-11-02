The Stable Investment House

We've seen many amazing conversions this year on homify but this could be the best one yet! Today we're taking a tour of a home that's been created within an old stable in the German countryside. The red brick building was brimming with period charm and always had the potential to be something more. The owners noticed the potential and decided that they wanted to convert the stables into their new family home.
Combining the masterful architectural and landscaping skills of Kneer GmbH, the newly created family residence reflects the finest in modern refinement throughout every exceptional room. Spectacular in scale, the home boasts living and dining areas that are served by a superbly appointed décor, which reflects the history of the building with a modern edge. Likewise in the bedrooms: every dimension is thoughtfully appointed and accommodates the best in home décor trends. Come take a look.
An exciting new chapter awaits these old horse stables. Shown here a few weeks before the renovation had begun, the building had always been very well maintained and was functioning as a horse stable and storage facility until only recently. With its beautiful red brick and slate roof it's easy to see why the owners wished to make use of the stables charming features for their own home.
Take a look at the residence after all the construction and landscaping had been finished. Lit up in all its glory at nightfall, it's difficult not to fall in love immediately with the new home. Much of the architectural detail and features remain as they had before but have been enhanced to appear has they would when the stables were first built.
Perfectly captured on a sunny day, we can begin to appreciate the fine details of the project. The red bricks and slate tiles have been cleaned to look as fresh and new as they did when they were first placed in position. The old green stable doors have been replaced with new timber double doors, giving the home a grand new entrance point.
A lavish stone reception hall welcomes us inside the family residence. Elegantly proportioned, the sense of space is enhanced by an all-white scheme that plays wonders with the stone surfaces underfoot. White walls make the perfect backdrop for the natural light to enter and bounce throughout from the arched entrance. Take note of the stunning ceiling, a carefully enhanced aspect that provides us with a glance of the building's history.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, the living room enjoys an amazing openness that's emphasised by the original arch windows. A roaring fire is hosted in an aptly shaded gold dividing wall that brings colour and interest to the space. Discreetly separate yet adjacent, the dining table is located in the rear of the room, ensuring diners can share a meal in a privacy.
We just love the interior of the kitchen, which mixes modern finishes with the stable's rustic charms. The red bricks seen on the exterior have been left exposed , making an eye-catching feature wall. The timber chosen for the island bench and cabinets has been sourced locally and represents a mid-century style reflective of the building's age.
This bathroom is really something special with the space incorporating a stunning mix of reflective surfaces and raw textures. The old horse trough turned hand basin is the standout in this room, highlighted by the glowing light running over its surface. Again, the red bricks are evident, this time surrounded by black mosaic tiles.
Evoking memories of a European health spa, this stunning indoor pool is the home's most luxurious feature. Lavishly appointed dimensions provide an idyllic oasis in the middle of the countryside where the owners can spend many an hour enjoying the warm waters with beautiful views always on display.
