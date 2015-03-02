The bathroom is usually one of the smallest rooms in the house, but it is also one of the most used. Therefore, it deserves a relative amount of attention when it comes to decorating. Whether you prefer an invigorating shower in the mornings, or a long soak in the bath with scented salts and candles before bed, you're guaranteed to start and finish your day in the bathroom. With this in mind, turn your bathroom into a space you enjoy being in each day—keep it fresh but cosy, and most importantly, put your own stamp on it. It's tempting to play it safe with bathroom design, and stick to simple black and white décor. Of course, this can look effortlessly chic, and monochrome designs play to the current trends, but isn't it also fun to to be a bit more daring once in a while? This doesn't mean having 20 different colours in one room, but introducing patterns and one or two bold shades can give your bathroom that special 'something', resulting in an individual space tailored to your tastes.

We know how a few small to medium sized house plants can bring colour and life into your bathroom, as well as helping to cleanse the air, and we're aware of the calming benefits of soft lighting and candles, but what if you want to make more of a statement with the interiors? Take a look at these bathroom décor ideas, from country style wallpaper to bespoke shower screens, for inspiration: