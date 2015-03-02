The bathroom is usually one of the smallest rooms in the house, but it is also one of the most used. Therefore, it deserves a relative amount of attention when it comes to decorating. Whether you prefer an invigorating shower in the mornings, or a long soak in the bath with scented salts and candles before bed, you're guaranteed to start and finish your day in the bathroom. With this in mind, turn your bathroom into a space you enjoy being in each day—keep it fresh but cosy, and most importantly, put your own stamp on it. It's tempting to play it safe with bathroom design, and stick to simple black and white décor. Of course, this can look effortlessly chic, and monochrome designs play to the current trends, but isn't it also fun to to be a bit more daring once in a while? This doesn't mean having 20 different colours in one room, but introducing patterns and one or two bold shades can give your bathroom that special 'something', resulting in an individual space tailored to your tastes.
We know how a few small to medium sized house plants can bring colour and life into your bathroom, as well as helping to cleanse the air, and we're aware of the calming benefits of soft lighting and candles, but what if you want to make more of a statement with the interiors? Take a look at these bathroom décor ideas, from country style wallpaper to bespoke shower screens, for inspiration:
Mosaic tiles, when done properly, can give your bathroom the 'wow' factor. When you have a stand-out feature like a colourful splashback, you need very few other features or ornaments in the bathroom. In fact, it's wise to keep it extra simple, with neutral tones and plain fittings. You should avoid over-embellishing at all costs. Here, rectangular mirrored cabinets, a traditional basin with single tap, and modern cupboards in black, have a neutralising effect on the colourful tiles. If you would rather colourful, rather than white towels, stick to one block colour. Hot pink works well here, and has been matched to other accessories for a fun but uniform look.
If bold, contemporary colours aren't for you, perhaps a vintage-inspired look would be better in your bathroom. If you want a tasteful look, but aren't satisfied with plain walls and minimalist, modern accessories, consider trying out a printed wallpaper. Previously, wallpaper in the bathroom would be a no go, because it wasn't designed to survive the damp conditions caused by daily showering and humidity. It's a different story these days, with plenty of hard-wearing and bathroom friendly options to choose from.
For a bathroom that really stands out from the crowd, funky flooring is a great investment. Art Deco tiles, like these from Target Tiles are all you need for a stylish and unique look. The minimalist palette of white, black and grey-blue, means that the floor wont look too 'busy'; rather, the bathroom will look light and fresh.
Alternatively, you could choose to create a Moroccan holiday vibe with warmer tones of red and ochre. This creates a different feel but, when teamed with neutral colours and rustic accessories, can look just as good—the choice is yours!
Here is something that you might not have seen, or considered, before now: a silk organza screen print fused in toughened glass, which can be used as a skylight, wall panel, or shower screen. The design, courtesy of Michele Oberdieck Textile Design, elegantly incorporates soft colours and patterns usually seen on soft furnishings, into a practical, solid material suitable for repeated use.
Bringing art into the every day is an easy way to subconsciously keep your spirits high and make a positive impact on your mood. Not only that, but it will completely transform your bathroom, making it a place of relaxation and enjoyment that counteracts that rushed, Monday-morning feeling.
It's all to easy, in this modern age of technology and constant interaction, to feel disconnected from nature, and from the calm simplicity it offers us. Through introducing natural elements into your home, particularly into your bathroom, you can reclaim that connection and enjoy the soothing effect of the outdoors in your own home. We're starting to see a growing demand for curved, shell-like bathtubs, like the one you can see here. This particular model is made from natural stone and has a beautiful matte finish. Far more appealing than your standard plastic tub, this design cocoons you and leaves you completely submerged so you can fully relax and get rid of your daily worries.
If you want to introduce natural elements into your bathroom without investing in a new suite, there are a number of creative ways you can do it. Glass vases filled with beach pebbles look contemporary and cool, or take it one step further and buy or make a glass terrarium displaying quirky and unusual plants.
