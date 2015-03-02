The British Pink Champagne Terrace

'Islington House' in London is a beautiful terraced property that accommodates a family of five. However, the charming façade that you see now was previously a run-down shell in need of renovating. The dated interiors required just as much work, and the overall layout was lacking coherency. Thanks to the know how of Neil Dusheiko Architects, the entire property was completely transformed and is now a home the owners can be proud of.

Starting with the ground floor, the space was opened out, with the kitchen at the very heart of the home. With a design linking the lounge, kitchen, dining area and garden, an emphasis was placed on creating bright, interconnected spaces that allow the family to move around freely without feeling confined.

The kitchen was originally tucked out of the way and was dark and dingy—far from the contemporary and minimalist family room it is now. Attention was also paid to the bathroom, renovating it to a high standard so that it now resembles a relaxing and tranquil space where the stresses of the day can be left behind.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the house after the renovations!