The British Pink Champagne Terrace

'Islington House' in London is a beautiful terraced property that accommodates a family of five. However, the charming façade that you see now was previously a run-down shell in need of renovating. The dated interiors required just as much work, and the overall layout was lacking coherency. Thanks to the know how of Neil Dusheiko Architects, the entire property was completely transformed and is now a home the owners can be proud of.
Starting with the ground floor, the space was opened out, with the kitchen at the very heart of the home. With a design linking the lounge, kitchen, dining area and garden, an emphasis was placed on creating bright, interconnected spaces that allow the family to move around freely without feeling confined.
The kitchen was originally tucked out of the way and was dark and dingy—far from the contemporary and minimalist family room it is now. Attention was also paid to the bathroom, renovating it to a high standard so that it now resembles a relaxing and tranquil space where the stresses of the day can be left behind.
Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the house after the renovations!
Not only is the height and symmetry of this terrace house striking, so too is the colour! Pink isn't everybody's first choice when it comes to painting the exterior of their home, but it works well with the muted grey and white of the lower section. The house is given an individual identity without looking audacious or jarring with the neighbouring façades.
The potted plants lined up at the front give an ordered look, complementing the uniformity of the period features shared by the other houses on the street.
Here, you get a good view of the folded geometrical planes, which add a touch of melodrama to the interior layout and work to establish an edgy, modern impression. Not only are these folds an example of interesting interior architecture, but they, in combination with the skylights, allow daylight to enter into the house, reducing the need for artificial lighting.
Sustainability was an important factor in this project. Bearing testament to this is the high performance insulated render used on the walls and the double glazed, energy-efficient sash and aluminium windows. Underfloor heating was also installed beneath the concrete slabs that form the kitchen floor, which stores heat for longer, and is therefore a more energy-efficient system.
The kitchen is more like a gallery space, with pockets of light forming in blocks, and shadows being cast on the walls in a constantly changing display.
So not to detract from the smooth, sleek lines of the contemporary design, all of the utilities— such as the fridge, freezer, washing machine and guest WC—have been hidden away behind an iroko slatted wall. The warm tones of the wooden panels complement the stark white walls and concrete floor, providing enhanced aesthetic diversity.
It was important for the family to have a connection between their home and the outdoors, and this layout allows for an uninterrupted flow from the inside space to the garden. It's possible to see out to the back of the garden, even from behind the kitchen worktops, as there are no distracting features to disrupt the line of sight.
The splash of green above the kitchen surfaces builds on the established relationship between natural and domestic spaces, as well as providing a focal point in the otherwise simplistic, monochrome kitchen.
The family bathroom is a scene of peace and tranquillity. The layout is traditional and the suite itself is classical and unfussy. The understated spotlights in the ceiling provide just one source of light.
There is also a soft glow shining out from behind the mirrored cabinets on the wall, with plenty of precious natural light entering the room through the Western Red Cedar shutters. The shutters are designed for complete privacy and are also extremely practical as they can be fully opened when access to the skylights is required in order to clean them.
This small but sweet en suite is lit by the overhead skylight. The white walls and tall mirror panels help to create a sense of space, whereas the wooden and grey panels provide some texture. Though in reality space is limited, the architects have managed to design a room that makes an impact and lives up to the smart and efficient design throughout the rest of the property.
We only have a small glimpse into the bedroom but we can see that the neutral colour scheme has been employed here as well, allowing the natural light to been maximised, as in previous rooms.
We can see how the shutters open outwards, and their proximity to the skylight below for easy access when maintenance needs to be carried out. The entire house fits together perfectly in this way, with well thought out, functional spaces connecting seamlessly to facilitate busy family life on a daily basis.
