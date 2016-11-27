Horror home gets professional help

Even if you haven't made your way across the channel and stayed a few nights in Paris, you'd be aware how shockingly small the city's apartments can be. For those living there, it's considered a steal if you can find yourself a 25 m² box that's barely within the city limits.
Since the average apartment can be a little on the small side, surely every apartment would be perfectly decorated to make up the difference, right? Unfortunately, this isn't always the case.
As the before photos will reveal, this Parisian apartment was run down with dirt and clutter consumed every corner. Seeing the impact the apartment was having on themselves and their child, the young owners knew something had to change.
See what they did next by scrolling down.
The first image of the old lounge makes for a sorry introduction to the Ideabook (things get better, we promise).
There are certain items in this room that should never see the light of day, starting with the hideous vinyl flooring. The days of the remaining furniture were also numbered.
Even in its current state, we notice there's plenty of untapped potential. There's a small balcony leading off from the living room, but those doors don't do much for promoting movement between spaces. The curtains also appear to be blocking out precious natural light.
We don’t need to mention how much better the lounge/dining room looks today!
Light can now find its way deep into the room since the old drapes have been replaced by a softer variant. We also see how the neutral colour scheme adds to the impact of the incoming sunshine.
Using white as the base, the designers introduced an eclectic mix of colours via stylish furniture, funky accessories and the outstanding blue feature wall. Each piece in the room pairs so well with each other while also bringing its own personality.
Before the renovation, there was no way the owners could even think of hosting family or guests should they wish to pop over. It wasn't logistically possible with all the rubbish lying around everywhere. Plus, the embarrassment would have been too much to bare.
Today, it seems like there's always someone popping over for coffee and a chat!
The old kitchen was once avoided at all costs, but now it’s a different story.
Whether its being the first to brew the coffee in the morning, or volunteering to do the washing up after dinner, the couple will think of any excuse to spend time in their new look kitchen.
Finding sufficient space for all the things needed for a modern cooking space wasn’t easy. However, the designers aligned the space so that the main kitchen features were hosted inside a central unit, allowing for an functional and easy to manouvre space.
An intervention had been long overdue. Who better to undertake the project than the respected team at Blackstones? The Paris based professionals have made a name for themselves with their stylish and sophisticated transformation projects.
The room featured in the photo was the master bedroom, which had become a dumping ground for clothes, old furniture and other random things.
However, this room's problems went beyond its untidiness. We're looking at you, dated wallpaper!
A monochrome scheme brings a sense of positivity to the new look master bedroom. Soothing tones of beige, cream and elegant grey come together to create the perfect room to retreat to in the evenings.
The pairing of ceiling spotlights with mounted bedside lights means the room benefits from varied lighting effects after dark. During the morning, the couple can also enjoy a light-filled room thanks to those full-height balcony doors.
This apartment boasts two large bedrooms, making it quite depressing to think how long this space was wasted.
Full of youthful character, this child's nursery hosts a great balance of tasteful furnishings that could be easily updated when the little one grows. A mixture of textures provides visual depth to the spacious room, with throws and plenty of cushions adding warmth and cosiness.
Just like the other before images we've seen, the old bathroom suffered from the same problems.
It isn't really necessary to describe the horrible things we can see in the image but, we can't wait to see how it was all transformed by the team at Blackstones!
Now, this is the type of bathroom we would love to have in our own home.
The new bathroom layout makes far better use of the space. A two-in-one bathtub/shower installation is positioned along the rear wall, making space for a new timber storage unit to the side.
There's an overarching clean and uncluttered appearance to the room, something the couple were dying for.
