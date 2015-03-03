Wardrobes to patios: the benefits of sliding doors

It's not a new idea—in fact, patio doors have been popular for a long time as a way of bringing in light to the home, and providing a pleasant view out onto the garden. Often, when a design feature has been popular for a long time, it it has some real valuable and lasting benefits. This is true in the case of sliding patio doors, which can completely transform your interiors by providing a natural backdrop: why not let the plants and birds outside act as decorative features in your sitting room or kitchen?

Nobody likes to feel cooped up in a confined space; sliding patio doors, particularly those which are the full length and width of the exterior wall, create a connection between natural and domestic worlds, and allow for you to move freely between spaces. And if that's not enough to persuade you, they also enable you to keep an eye on the kids, or the dogs, when they're playing in the garden, to ensure they're not getting up to any mischief!