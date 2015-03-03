Wardrobes to patios: the benefits of sliding doors

What do you think of sliding doors? No, we don't mean the film, we're thinking more along the lines of interior architecture and clever storage solutions. Sliding doors, whether in the office, or leading out to the patio area, can be a practical and aesthetically pleasing addition to your home. The sleek and modern designs on offer give you plenty of choice, and can save you precious space in your home. Not to mention, they can instantly make a room look tidier and smarter, as well as acting as a protective screen that either creates privacy, divides spaces, or simply hides messy storage areas!
Here are some options of cool and contemporary designs to cater to a variety of needs:
Having sliding doors to hide your clothes away keeps them fresh, whilst simultaneously making your bedroom look tidier and lighter. Mirrored doors make the room appear bigger, and so they are a particularly good choice for smaller bedrooms. Of course, you will have to go all out and install fitted wardrobes for this look, but you will be amazed how practical they are—you wont need any other furniture for storage in your room, which cuts down massively on clunky pieces that take up space and make the room look disordered.
It's not a new idea—in fact, patio doors have been popular for a long time as a way of bringing in light to the home, and providing a pleasant view out onto the garden. Often, when a design feature has been popular for a long time, it it has some real valuable and lasting benefits. This is true in the case of sliding patio doors, which can completely transform your interiors by providing a natural backdrop: why not let the plants and birds outside act as decorative features in your sitting room or kitchen?
Nobody likes to feel cooped up in a confined space; sliding patio doors, particularly those which are the full length and width of the exterior wall, create a connection between natural and domestic worlds, and allow for you to move freely between spaces. And if that's not enough to persuade you, they also enable you to keep an eye on the kids, or the dogs, when they're playing in the garden, to ensure they're not getting up to any mischief!
What could be more enjoyable than sitting down to Sunday brunch with the family during summer time, with warm rays of sunshine pouring in to the kitchen and the scent of flowers and freshly cut grass drifting in to the home? Just another reason to consider opening up your kitchen and dining room out into the garden in time for the approaching warmer months. For a French vintage inspired look, white edged doors which fold rather than slide across, can achieve the same flow of space, but a slightly different vibe, to the super minimalist example above.
We've talked about dividing indoor and outdoor spaces, but what about when you want some separation within your home? If you have a big bedroom, dividers or sliding doors can help create a cosier feel. If you live in a small open plan flat, it could be the case that your bedroom and living area are one and the same, and you need to find inventive ways to create a distinction between your personal space and more social areas. It can make a huge difference to the way you feel about the space you inhabit, and even help you to feel more relaxed at home.
If you're lucky enough to have a large bathroom, it can be a good idea to create some dynamism by separating it into sections. For a cool visual impact, hide your shower behind sliding doors to create a contemporary wet-room—if you've got the space, play around with it! You should also think of the sliding doors as a decorative feature as well as functional divider. You could opt for colourful, patterned, or back-lit doors for a fun and creative look. Take inspiration from these adaptable glass panels from Fyrbox , inspired by traditional Japanese screens.
Last but not least, we thought you might be interested to see just how much of an amazing effect can be achieved with sliding doors—though perhaps unfortunately for most of us, it also requires a stunning view over Los Angeles. The design of this chic and luxurious home maximises access to the panoramic views as it incorporates a number of glass panels which wrap around the house. Though this wonderfully open plan living comes with a price tag, you can't deny it would that every day would feel like a holiday in this breathtaking home!
