A New York loft conversion

The industrial windows typical of these old warehouse buildings were restored, allowing in ample natural light from both ends of the building and thus further enhancing the free flowing nature of the design. In the kitchen, yet another material has been used, adding another textural element. Here, a marble benchtop sits proudly atop the kitchen island, alongside stainless steel, and the interesting use of light blocks as cupboard doors. Throughout, the original floor was used, only giving the timber a new stain to bring it to life again.

Here you will also notice the ladder that leads to the 2nd bedroom, which is a loft sleeping area above the guest bathroom and storage area. Further down the corridor is the two small steps that lead us up to the master bedroom.