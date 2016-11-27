homify Top 5: The best decorating tips of all time!

We're fans of the adage, if it's not broken, don't fix it so. So it's with that in mind that we return with our tried and tested Sunday morning round up of the week's most clicked articles on homify. Our 'Top 5', if you will.
All votes (clicks) were cast (made) by you and we take the pleasure of presenting them here. In a very particular order, we'll first see the 50 best decorating tips of all time! In two parts. We'll also take another look at our third most read (and by far the most discussed) article of the week, which focused on things women shouldn't have in their home.
There are also some sumptuous ideas for modern gardens and finally, beautiful ideas for your bedroom, which seems appropriate as you might need a lie down after all this inspiration!
If you're thinking about giving your home design an overhaul, or have just moved into a new house that needs a top-to-toe makeover, don't do anything until you've read these clever ideas.
We' pulled together a whopping 50 amazing suggestions for you (split into two articles). So before you blitz that bathroom or demolish your dining room, grab a cuppa, sit down and get clued up on everything you need to know!
This is the second part of your marathon interior designer-approved decorating tips, as mentioned above.
If you thought the first batch was good, just wait until you see this one as we yet again help you make sure every room in your home is as fabulous as can be.
Ready to bookmark a few great ideas?
While you read this article, please bear in mind we were being a little tongue in cheek, but we do think this list of things a woman should never have in her home is fun and true.
This is a modern age and women rightfully want to be thought of as independent, strong and self-sufficient, but there are a number of home additions that seriously undermine these ideals. If interior designers can steer clear of them, so can you!
Be prepared as quite a few of these tips relate to your bedroom, so you might find yourself needing to give the space a serious overhaul once you've read these tips.
Take a deep breath and see what you need to start living without…
You can't ever have too much modern garden inspiration, especially during these cooler months, as now is when you should be planning what you're going to do in spring.
Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you all the best planning is done in autumn and winter, so we thought we'd show you some beautiful gardens with striking features to consider.
We don't think any of these suggestions will be too taxing to complete (even for novices), so make a note of everything you like and start thinking ahead!
Hopefully you don't believe your bed doesn't have to be anything special because all you do is sleep in it, do you? Well, apart from the fact that's not all you do, we think you should take some time to make your sleeping area something out of the ordinary.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the amount of time you actually spend in your bed equates to more hours than you spend in any other space in your home, so you should give it even more attention than say, your kitchen.
If you're still doubting us, how about taking a look at some great tips for making your bed one of a kind, gorgeous and so welcoming you'll run the risk of never getting up for work again!