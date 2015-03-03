Before and after: Renovation of a manor in Normandy

For our before & after this week, Normandy welcomes us to explore one of its' beautiful historical buildings. We will take a look at all the major renovation works, and witness the complete redesign which was undertaken by the Paris based architects Apolline Terrier in order to rehabilitate this authentic Norman manor.

The original brief was to breathe some fresh life into this old, abandoned building by opening up the space and allowing natural light to infiltrate the interior. The traditional, rustic, and sadly neglected manor, has been successfully restructured in a way that emphasises rather than compromises its charm and authenticity, and is now a comfortable family home. Take a look for yourself: