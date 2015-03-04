Here at homify, we're always interested to find out how traditional period properties are adapted for modern living. This Victorian 5 storey terraced property, built in the 1860s, is a great example of a refurbished period home with contrasting contemporary interiors. Simplicity and elegance are evident in every room, and minimalist design reigns supreme throughout. All-white décor in the kitchen and muted greys in the bathroom give the house a calming and refreshing quality. The neutral palette, combined with natural timber, ceramics and decorative plasterwork, demonstrates an understanding of timeless quality as well as current interior trends.
Not only is the visual aspect of the house impressive, but features have also been put in place for more eco-friendly living. Solar and under-floor heating, whole-house ventilation with heat recovery, a grey water system and low energy lighting solutions have been incorporated into the design, making this home extra special. Let's take a closer look.
Beautiful bay windows, typical of the period, are complimented by the classical piano which takes pride of place in the centre of the room. The original features have been emphasised, and this room retains the stateliness and decorum of a Victorian sitting room where one can demonstrate one's accomplishments—though fussy and showy decoration clearly have no place here. With just a few photos and a tasteful vase to draw the eye, the room conforms to contemporary tastes and looks fresh and modern. The wooden floor provides a welcome warm tone to offset the off-white walls and white cabinets.
Sonnemann Toon Architects, the experts behind this transformation, have designed a kitchen which manages to be full of character without incorporating many colours or styles. Soft greys and stark white tones create a flow between this room and the others, which share an almost identical colour scheme. Glossy white kitchen tops and a white tiled floor are reflective, which allows the room to appear even more bright and spacious.
There is an order to the design, with symmetrical cupboards, paired seats, and hanging lights spread evenly above the kitchen island. The ornaments and flowers, varying in size, play with perspective and add an interesting visual element that contrasts with the level and clean lines of the kitchen itself. The bursts of green and hints of lilac shades bring some life and diversity to the monochrome design.
This large, open plan dining area just off the kitchen plays with classic designs, choosing a grand dining table that appears to be made of polished stone. The curved legs and crest-like embellishments on the base refer to more extravagant designs of times gone by, but the circular table top and chunky dimensions give it a modern twist—particularly in combination with the translucent dining chairs. The chairs almost become one with the white background, and only the plants provide a burst of colour, made even bolder by the contrast.
The bathroom is no exception to the minimalist design, with sleek, smooth lines and no unnecessary fittings disrupting the line of sight. The bath tub stands alone with a freestanding tap near by, and the controls on the wall. The deconstruction of the traditional bath is an interesting design upgrade that is both playful and elegant. The curved shape of the tub means it is deeper than the standard rectangular tub. It allows for maximum submergence for maximum relaxation.
The taps above the symmetrical his 'n her's sinks are of the same design as the bath tap, and also appear as separate components. The cool silvers and greys are perfectly suited to the ultra modern suite, and the delicate printed glass panel brings a new element to the design but blends in well with the rest of the interiors.
