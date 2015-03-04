Here at homify, we're always interested to find out how traditional period properties are adapted for modern living. This Victorian 5 storey terraced property, built in the 1860s, is a great example of a refurbished period home with contrasting contemporary interiors. Simplicity and elegance are evident in every room, and minimalist design reigns supreme throughout. All-white décor in the kitchen and muted greys in the bathroom give the house a calming and refreshing quality. The neutral palette, combined with natural timber, ceramics and decorative plasterwork, demonstrates an understanding of timeless quality as well as current interior trends.

Not only is the visual aspect of the house impressive, but features have also been put in place for more eco-friendly living. Solar and under-floor heating, whole-house ventilation with heat recovery, a grey water system and low energy lighting solutions have been incorporated into the design, making this home extra special. Let's take a closer look.