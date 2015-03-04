6 simple ways to organise your home

A busy schedule, full working days, family commitments—there are a number of reasons it takes us such a long time to get round to sorting out our home. That huge clear-out is often a long time in the making, and over months, or even years, we accumulate a lot of stuff that we really don't need or even like. The longer we postpone it, the bigger and more overwhelming the task becomes. It's all too easy to mindlessly throw anything that we don't quite know what to do with into the nearest drawer or cupboard. Then, before we know it, the cupboards are full of old bills and bits and bobs that we'll probably never use. The first important step is to keep focused on what you need, and be ruthless! Now is the time to take control and transform your home by following these 6 tips for an organised and stress-free home:
It seems obvious, but it's easier said than done. You should have a game plan before you approach the task of decluttering. First of all, decide which room is likely to hold the most junk, and start there. This way, you will see how much free storage space you have at the end, and then you can start thinking about what could be moved here from the other smaller, or less cluttered, rooms.
Try putting sticky notes on everything you definitely need: key items of furniture, your favourite decorations and ornaments, even the books and DVDs you personally think are worth holding on to. Anything left over without a sticky note should be taken to the charity shop, recycled, or sold at a carboot sale. You'll be amazed at how much you get rid of!
Once you have said goodbye to all your unnecessary clutter, it's time to think about what to do with everything which is left over. These days, your standard shelves and cabinets just don't cut it. With so many clever storage solutions that save space and look sleeker and smarter, your home will be looking tidier in no time. These award-winning magnetic stacking boxes from Radiance Furniture Design are functional and versatile. Each box is magnetically fixed to the others, allowing freedom of movement up to a 6 inch overhang in any direction, and they can be arranged in any number or configurations depending on the surrounding space.
To make the most of the space in any room, built-in cupboards with extending sections or drawers are a wise choice. Another example of clever storage, these kitchen units can hold plenty of pots and pans in an organised fashion . With kitchen storage like this, there will be no more piling pans piled on top of trays, and then playing a game of Jenga trying to remove the thing you need (which will no doubt be at the very bottom of the pile!).
The kitchen becomes untidy very easily, as not only is it used every day for cooking, but if there isn't a proper storage system in place, all of the combined utensils and kitchen wares end up crammed into spaces where they don't really fit. The kitchen has to be accessible and user-friendly, and nothing can substitute a well thought-out design.
To keep our focus on the kitchen for a moment, here is another tip for making life much easier: the things you use every day can be hung up or stuck to a magnetic strip for easy access. This look works in both modern and rustic style kitchens, and not only is it practical, but it also gives your kitchen an edge.
In contrast to shelves, magnetic bars require less cleaning and dusting, but of course, they are only suitable for smaller items such as knives. You could hang larger items on hooks near the cooker which achieves a similar effect and means you don't have to go rooting around in the drawers when you're focused on cooking that delicious Sunday roast.
Another way to organise your home is to extend upwards. We're not talking about building another level; rather, we're suggesting utilising the full height of the walls in your home, as this full length bookshelf with accompanying ladder, manages to do.
We often feel restricted to use less than half of the height of our rooms, opting for smaller and lower pieces of furniture. Going up and down a ladder to access your belongs may not seem so practical, but you can keep the things you don't need access to that often at the top, or alternatively, use the top shelves or compartments to display keepsakes and ornaments.
If you're really serious about organising your home, and it still seems, after all the sorting and storing, that there still isn't enough room for your belongings, you could consider transforming your attic space into another bedroom or even an office. Depending on the current condition of your attic, it could be more of a long term investment that will require time and money, but it will make a huge difference to your home (and also it's value if you decide to sell).
For more ways to create space and create order in your home, take a look at the following ideabooks:
Value adding kitchen extensions & renovations