6 simple ways to organise your home

It seems obvious, but it's easier said than done. You should have a game plan before you approach the task of decluttering. First of all, decide which room is likely to hold the most junk, and start there. This way, you will see how much free storage space you have at the end, and then you can start thinking about what could be moved here from the other smaller, or less cluttered, rooms.

Try putting sticky notes on everything you definitely need: key items of furniture, your favourite decorations and ornaments, even the books and DVDs you personally think are worth holding on to. Anything left over without a sticky note should be taken to the charity shop, recycled, or sold at a carboot sale. You'll be amazed at how much you get rid of!