A Dublin Garage Became a Home

Dublin is a city we do not often visit on homify but, with projects as cool as this popping up more and more, we're sure this will change! The Irish capital is known for its high standard of living (higher than any city in the UK, in fact), lively pubs, friendly people and, of course, being the home of Guinness.

Waterloo Lane is typical of Dublin's inner suburban mews lanes, where living spaces are usually hidden behind the roller shutters of garages due to planning requirements for off-street parking. This particular project, undertaken by the talented architects at TAKA, was unique as the owners were allowed to convert one of these garage spaces because of a parking space to the side of the house.

The end result was a unique home (the only one of its kind on the street) that is light-filled and brimming with an eclectic mix of materials, colours and styles!