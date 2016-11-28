British family home updated with love (and a tight budget)

The clients of expert home builders, TOTUS, recently purchased this property in North East London after searching for what felt like ages. Believing the home would be theirs for the long term, the whole family put their hearts and souls into the planned makeover.
With a rather tight budget available, it was decided to do the home improvement over two stages. The first stage was a full external and internal refurbishment of the main house. A new kitchen, ground-floor extension and beautiful garden landscape was created during stage two.
With the clients’ excellent sense of style and the collective skills of TOTUS, the results are outstanding.
Check it out for yourself by scrolling down!
The wonder of this recently renovated house begins before you’ve even been invited inside. Leading off from the main building is a freshly landscaped garden, which is perfect for all members of the household.
A raised paved area provides an ideal setting for the family to host social events with friends and relatives whenever desired. Even with an outdoor dining table and chairs set up, there's still plenty of room to add more furniture into the mix.
Beyond the adult's domain, there's a plenty of space for the little ones to run around and have fun.
The humble low-lying form and traditional material palette helps the extension stand comfortably in position. The simple form helps bring a focus to the linked paved area situated alongside the internal living zone.
Sliding patio doors, such as the ones installed here, are a great addition to any type of build. They are great for improving the connection between the interiors and outdoor settings. They're also a smart way to bring light and fresh air inside, as you will soon see…
This communal hub, found within the new extension, has been designed as a multifunctional space where the family can undertake their activities as they please.
Though the scheme is considerable in size, the setting remains intimate thanks to a clever selection of furnishings.
A large portion of the space is given over to a timber table. This restored piece adds a vintage influence within the modern scheme.
Existing ceiling heights are matched by the new extension, with the feeling of light and spaciousness being second to none.
Captured on a sunny summer's day, light spills down and illuminates the living space from the amazing skylight. Spotlights and hanging lights play their part to create a tangibly bright scene.
One of the primary objectives of the project was to open up the house and remove the compartment style layout of the original interior. Alongside the extension, a series of carefully considered and precisely executed changes have improved the spatial arrangement of the entire ground-floor.
Today, it's almost impossible to tell there's been an extension added to the main building since the two areas link up so effortlessly.
Alongside the living and dining space, the new kitchen sits stylishly within the vast plan. A custom made island bench acts as a statement piece for this cooking area.
A central corridor bisects the layout, running from the living zone at the rear to the private rooms. The corridor provides access to the home's existing living room, which has also benefited from a refitting.
This room is light and welcoming and there are very few disturbances or disruptions to the desired laid back décor. Lovingly restored and looking back to its best, the original fireplace is this room's key feature.
This project shows how a conversion has the ability to significantly affect people’s lives for the better.
For this household, it was all about trying to get the home to work right, which was achieved through considered design that added the necessary modern features to bring out the best in the original building.
To continue your search for inspiring projects, don't miss the: Truly inspiring terrace transformation.