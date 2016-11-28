British family home updated with love (and a tight budget)

The clients of expert home builders, TOTUS, recently purchased this property in North East London after searching for what felt like ages. Believing the home would be theirs for the long term, the whole family put their hearts and souls into the planned makeover.

With a rather tight budget available, it was decided to do the home improvement over two stages. The first stage was a full external and internal refurbishment of the main house. A new kitchen, ground-floor extension and beautiful garden landscape was created during stage two.

With the clients’ excellent sense of style and the collective skills of TOTUS, the results are outstanding.

Check it out for yourself by scrolling down!