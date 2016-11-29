Finchley home conversion reaches lofty new heights

This London house was never anything special. However, that was before Satish Jassal Architects were able to get their hands on it. Following a major conversion effort that lasted a number of weeks, the loft level of this semi-detached home has been transformed beyond recognition.
Overall, it's a design that's bold in form and material, yet never overworked. We're confident you'll be mesmerised by the dynamic interplay between the different glass structures and wooden joinery.
With the help of their experienced home professionals, the owners of this North London home have unlocked the potential in their loft space. For years the space had been under-utilised, having been mainly used as storage space for old furniture, or as a makeshift bedroom when overseas guests had visited.
Using the original loft volume as a base, the design brief outlined the creation of a large home office, cinema area and shower room. It was predicted that the office could also be reworked as a bedroom at a future date.
An extra 30% of floor space was added to the plan by adjusting the form of the loft. This was achieved by the creation of a geometric volume that protrudes outwards at the rear. This volume can be clearly seen from this image.
Inside, the results speak for themselves. As is common for older builds of this type, the loft once had an angled ceiling line which hindered accessibility and usability of the space. The new form has completely reworked the space for the better.
Large bespoke oak windows look out over the rear garden and landscape. This east-facing window is shaded by plates of anodised aluminium, providing the structure with high-strength support.
The joinery transforms from a large desk into shower room vanity units and then into low level and tall storage built into the eaves.
By drawing focus to the building’s structure, Satish Jassal Architects have used the architecture as a platform upon which they applied their mesmerising additions.
An L-shaped window doubles up as a roof light, bringing sunlight into the middle of the room. The glass-to-glass corner of the L-shaped window allows the client to have uninterrupted views to the infinite sky, thus giving the room a feeling of being much larger than it is.
Bespoke oak faced plywood joinery wraps around the room. The series of wooden boards form as a balanced composition with inch-perfect symmetry.
Yet to be fully realised, this cinema room is sure to be a popular space for the whole family. The owners plan to install a high-tech projector and screen to recreate the cinema experience at home.
If the objective was to create a sense of nature inside, then the interior design achieves this in spades. We remain in awe of the workmanship of the oak cabinetry seen here.
Set into the tall storage unit is a spot to sit down and relax, allowing the client to look out of the L-shaped window to the sky and landscape beyond. Notice how the edges of the plywood are left exposed and incorporated within the design where possible.
To conclude, we are given access to the re-fitted bathroom, which is a thing of modern beauty.
Mosaic tiles, timber, ceramic and large floor tiles all find their place. This mix of materials visually overlays the space, while creating a sense of beauty and a collage of layered textures.
