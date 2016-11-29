Finchley home conversion reaches lofty new heights

This London house was never anything special. However, that was before Satish Jassal Architects were able to get their hands on it. Following a major conversion effort that lasted a number of weeks, the loft level of this semi-detached home has been transformed beyond recognition.

Overall, it's a design that's bold in form and material, yet never overworked. We're confident you'll be mesmerised by the dynamic interplay between the different glass structures and wooden joinery.

Scroll down to begin your private tour…