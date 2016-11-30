End terrace loft updated by the best

The owners of this end terrace were looking to generate additional space, not only to increase their quality of living but also to create a working area for the family’s resident artist.
Professionals from LMB Loft Conversions performed a rear dormer conversion, accommodating two master bedrooms and separate shower room. Remarkably, this was the 15th conversion the firm have done on the same street!
So, without any further ado, let's find out why everyone in South East London is choosing LMB to do up their home…
Designed by lead architects from LMB, this elegant and serene loft is located in an end terrace in one of London's leafy South East suburbs.
The upper living space, containing both communal and private rooms, has become an unassuming pocket of calm in a city known for its manic pace.
Set back a comfortable distance from the road, the timber and brick building stands with a tall form that stretches along a narrow site. Rooms facing the rear look out towards a public park, providing the owners with rare scenic views.
There aren't many London houses that can boast prettier views than from inside this loft.
The overall décor is appealingly bright and airy, where one feels the sense of nature inside the room. There's an eclectic collection of home furnishing, which captures the youthful personality of the owners.
With most internal surfaces shaded in white, the owners and designers have decorated with statement objects and additions to break up the dominance of white.
Before the conversion, the owners couldn’t get a feel for the interior architecture due to a disjointed plan that felt closed off from the outside world. New, larger windows to the front and a Juliet balcony have helped to improve this disjointed architecture, while bringing countless other positive benefits.
These additions, along with a spectacular skylight, have help to generate sufficient natural light for the artist studio. Having uninterrupted light penetration has certainly helped inspire the household's creativity.
Situated in close proximity to the artist studio is a bathroom, which hosts a toilet, shower and all the necessary bathroom items. Despite the room being visually pleasing, it is foremost functional and enables practical usability. This is a family bathroom, after all.
We are big fans of the large black and white bathroom tiles that provide a minor focal point within the space.
An enclosed shower unit is found at the opposite end of the room beside the wash basin. The glass design not only looks pleasing to the eye, but it also helps maintain the room's open and bright scheme due to its transparent nature.
Due to comprehensive construction planning, there was only a 6-7 week build time for the whole conversion project.This ensured a quick turnaround and minimal inconvenience to the homeowners.
