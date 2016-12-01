A home renovation was this couple's ideal wedding gift

With hopes of extending and renovating their Wimbledon home before their wedding day in June, a young professional couple approached the team at Totus to design and manage the big project.
Full-time work and evenings dedicated to wedding planning left the soon-to-be married couple with little energy to commit towards their home improvement project.
Worrying about building works at home is the last thing anyone would want before their big day. Thankfully, understanding their concerns, Totus committed to completing the work well before the big day.
See if they achieved their goal by scrolling down!
The couple had doubts if their project would be achievable with such a tight deadline and seriously considered postponing the renovation for a year. Thankfully, the project went ahead as planned.
Totus delivered before the planned deadline, even despite increased specifications. The works were completed in late April, giving the clients plenty of time to settle back in and prepare for their wedding day.
A extension has been constructed at the rear of the property, completely altering the way this home is used. The single-storey volume stands right up against the boundaries of the two neighbouring properties. This design has yielded the greatest amount of usable floor space without impacting upon the neighbours.
In a feat of domestic home design, the rear façade can be completely opened up and exposed to the outdoor elements. Bi-folding doors like these may be expensive compared to the average patio door, however, they are definitely worth the extra cost in the long run.
As a part of the new layout, a kitchen takes centre stage within the extension, while a dining room finds a new position behind the cooking area.
Blessed with generous proportions and top-of-the-line appliances, this is what many would call a dream kitchen (chefs included).
An appreciation for wooden working surfaces has been growing amongst interior designers and homeowners. With a growing list of smart, diverse and easy to use varieties becoming available, it's easy to predict wood becoming even more prominent in our kitchens.
Though absent from the photo, bar stools line up alongside the bench on the right-hand side, transforming the work surfaces into a breakfast bar in the morning. If guests were to pop by after work, this breakfast bar makes for an in-home cocktail bar.
From our perspective, we can spot four different types of lights, which all play their respective part in illuminating the kitchen. A row of skylights to the above left bring natural illumination during the daytime.
There is something particularly special about the tastefully renovated bathroom.
With functionality and simplicity acting as the bedrock to the design, the material palette and bathroom features have been kept sincere to the architect's vision. Overall, nothing here is in excess.
A high-end glass shower enclosure brings a dynamic contribution to the bathroom scheme. The transparent and frameless design helps maintain the appearance of space within the room.
Designed with the user in mind, the design has a low threshold base for easy access.
Open and tangibly positive, the loft is a joy to be in. Decorating this loft will become a fun project for the married couple to undertake when they return from their honeymoon.
There is a considerable amount of floor space to work with inside this future guest bedroom/study. Lightly-stained wooden framing for the windows helps to give a natural contrast to the white-washed interiors.
All in all, this project included a rear extension, loft conversion, new roof structure, structural changes to the existing house and full renovation of the garden. And, remarkably, it was all completed in just 17 weeks!
Like what you saw here? Then check out the: British family home updated with love (and a tight budget).