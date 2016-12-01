A home renovation was this couple's ideal wedding gift

With hopes of extending and renovating their Wimbledon home before their wedding day in June, a young professional couple approached the team at Totus to design and manage the big project.

Full-time work and evenings dedicated to wedding planning left the soon-to-be married couple with little energy to commit towards their home improvement project.

Worrying about building works at home is the last thing anyone would want before their big day. Thankfully, understanding their concerns, Totus committed to completing the work well before the big day.

See if they achieved their goal by scrolling down!