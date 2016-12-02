Flawless Victorian home extension and loft conversion

This home renovation project was a perfect example of how to use old materials and furniture to match a new space. To save themselves money needed for their big project, the family made a request to their architects to integrate their furniture into the design. Surrounded by chic finishes and modern elements, the family's furniture looks better than ever.
On the ground level, a rear extension features a family-focused arrangement where interaction and relaxation is at the forefront. This extension also stitches together a formerly disjointed layout with the garden.
Upstairs, inside a formally disused loft, a newly curated bedroom embraces the inherited qualities of the space while adding modern appeal.
Take a look at the whole project by scrolling down.
The loft bedroom was the number one priority for this project. The former dark and miserable space had been ignored for far too long. Now, thanks to a considerable overhaul, this bedroom has become the most enviable of all the home's bedrooms.
By embracing its uniquely shaped footprint, the interior designers have used statement pieces and colour to bring energy to the space.
The pair of windows along the angled ceiling have been enlarged to allow more sunlight to make its way inside. Blinds are not needed since the additional sunshine has done wonders to improve the mood of those sleeping here.
On a clear night, these enlarged windows offer a great chance for stargazing.
While packing a punch through bold material and finishes, this isn't a space that feels overwhelming. We love how the old bed has become the statement piece within the room.
Not only to be used for sleep, this bedroom offers opportunity for spending quality time alone or with company. We've spotted a cosy corner right beside the window, which looks perfect for getting through a good novel.
Inside the modernised loft bathroom, subway tiles provide a clean, textured backdrop for the rest of the scheme to be curated.
Traditionally associated with the New York subway system, subway-style tiles are making their way inside the home. Despite being made available in a variety of different colours and finishes, the original white-gloss variety remains the most popular with home decorators.
When planning a home DIY project, hallways and staircases are often the last item on the project's to-do list. While these transitional spaces will never rival a kitchen or lounge, forgetting to update these important spaces is a squandered opportunity.
Subtle changes have made a big difference within this space. A fresh coat of paint, soft carpet and timber railings were all that was needed.
A clever feature wall has been created by the choice of bookshelf-style wallpaper, bringing colour and interest to the monochrome scheme.
The design of the ground-floor celebrates the simplicity of home life. Within this multifunctional space the family have so many opportunities and features at their disposal.
A smart arrangement of in-built elements maximises floor area, allowing the full extent of the home’s footprint to be enjoyed naturally. A lean timber bench runs centrally along the plan, carving the spaces reserved for cooking and eating.
Brought from the original dining room, the timber dining table matches with the newly installed timber additions.
Defined by white walls and skylights, the living hub of the extension is visibly connected to the garden with a seamless design that utilises full-length patio doors.
The internal flooring and outside lawn are at the same level, thus allowing for fluid transition between the indoors/outdoors.
