Flawless Victorian home extension and loft conversion

This home renovation project was a perfect example of how to use old materials and furniture to match a new space. To save themselves money needed for their big project, the family made a request to their architects to integrate their furniture into the design. Surrounded by chic finishes and modern elements, the family's furniture looks better than ever.

On the ground level, a rear extension features a family-focused arrangement where interaction and relaxation is at the forefront. This extension also stitches together a formerly disjointed layout with the garden.

Upstairs, inside a formally disused loft, a newly curated bedroom embraces the inherited qualities of the space while adding modern appeal.

