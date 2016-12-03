Jaw-dropping renovation of an old British townhouse

This wonderful modern home occupies the top two floors of a prestigious estate in Kensington, London. Possessing significant scope to renovate, it took the new owners only a few months to decide to give it a complete makeover.
Professionals from Totus were employed to create a luxurious family home to the tastes and requirements of the owners. Following weeks of work, which included a complete re-fitting of the rooftop terrace, the results really do speak for themselves!
The home's exterior presents itself as a timeless piece of architecture from a wonderful period of British home design. The building is over a century old and has been well preserved over the years.
Within this setting, which is one of the city's most coveted areas, the location of the property couldn't be more appealing. Kensington is perfect for those searching for London's high life, offering history, culture and socialising around every corner.
The beauty and history of the building has been captured in this photograph. We can see how well everything has been maintained, with the estate looking as good as it ever has.
The impressive entrance to the building is followed by a private lift that takes you straight to the top floor.
However, if the owners desire some exercise, they can skip the lift and take the stairs. The elegant staircases make for a scenic route that's far more interesting than the close confines of an elevator.
Fitted with natural stone steps and glass balustrades, these are staircases of the highest quality.
Our emotional response to the penthouse's living zone is of pure amazement. The immaculately presented interior showcases the building's soaring ceilings and stunning interior architecture.
Crisp white walls provide a gorgeous backdrop for the decorating style of the owners to be best expressed. The collection of furnishings do not conform to any particular design style, rather, they provide an eclectic mixing of styles to create something that is unique to this address.
Commanding an elevated position above the street, the rooftop terrace is the place to be at the weekend.
The terrace was completely remodelled into a tranquil urban garden area that feels like an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Designed with socialising in mind, the arrangement makes for a great spot to bring guests to.
The updated flooring, joinery and tiling give the penthouse an airy, almost ethereal, feel.
The latest electronics and AV systems were fitted along with air conditioning throughout the whole property, introducing the best in modern conveniences to a period building.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, the living room enjoys an amazing sense of openness that's emphasised by the original windows and high ceilings.
Natural light in the living room comes not only from windows but also the ceiling. The terrace is fitted with a semi-transparent floor that lets sunlight through to the lounge.
Energy flow in the lounge takes you to the dining area and the kitchen, where one of the walls is leaning, thus creating an interesting perspective.
The kitchen has a rather narrow form, however, the use of white allows the space to open up and to feel much larger. The splashback provides the space with a hint of colour.
The choice of lighting inside this space is spectacular to say the least. A creative arrangement of different fittings alter the atmosphere and mood with the flick of a switch.
You can tell that this children's bedroom was designed to give the little ones a sense that this is a private playroom designed just for them.
This room looks impressively clean and tidy considering this is a bedroom for two young kids. Books, toys and clothes are kept housed in the many drawers of the timber cabinet, making it a great piece for the room. Additional space has been created by installing shelves along the wall.
