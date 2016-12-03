Jaw-dropping renovation of an old British townhouse

This wonderful modern home occupies the top two floors of a prestigious estate in Kensington, London. Possessing significant scope to renovate, it took the new owners only a few months to decide to give it a complete makeover.

Professionals from Totus were employed to create a luxurious family home to the tastes and requirements of the owners. Following weeks of work, which included a complete re-fitting of the rooftop terrace, the results really do speak for themselves!

Let's discover this exclusive home by scrolling down.