You can imagine how the new structure of steel gained the name The Lantern , which lights up at night much like a lighthouse. While still respecting the buildings history, yet adding a contemporary twist, this addition from Massimiliano Fuksas is an example of what we will see more of in the future in historical centres around the world.

For more modern architecture articles, we recommend:

- The world’s largest airport- Zaha Hadid Architects

- Urban renewal: Streetdome, Denmark