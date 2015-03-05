Your browser is out-of-date.

Unione Militare, Rome—Studio Fuksas

James Rippon James Rippon
Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs
Cities across Europe, and indeed the across the globe, have an ever changing architectural landscape which includes century-old historical buildings coming together with modern, forward-thinking structures to create a skyline with a harmonious mix of old and new. Not only are historical buildings being restored to their former glory, but some are also being given a modern twist of their own. One such example is this 19th century building in the centre of historic Rome, not far from the famed Spanish Steps. The ex-government building Union Militare has been given a modern twist by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, which began in 2008, and was completed 5 years later in 2013.

The façade

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
From street level, there are no real clues or any sort of giveaway as to the complexity of the new roof terrace and refurbished interior. The exterior façade has been restored with its original look in mind, reconnecting it to the other buildings in this historical part of Rome.

The Lantern

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
However, the roof of the Unione Militare paints a very different picture. Here, The Lantern, which is the new name given to the roof structure of the building, adds a contemporary architectural element with a whole new form. The structure of glass and steel opens a dialogue with the roofs and domes of the city. The San Carlo al Corso, one of Rome's famous basilica churches is only a few steps away, and can be seen here in the background. The contrast of rich history and modern architecture breathes new life into the centre of one of the world's most ancient cities.

The roof

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Entering the new addition, the visual impact made by the shadows cast by the sun and the patterned roof is truly amazing, and is sure to excite any fan of modern architecture. The Lantern has a height of nearly 8 metres, and offers visitors a unique vantage point of central Rome and its famous churches and other buildings.

The skeleton

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Internally, part of the flooring over 4 storeys has been removed to allow for this undeniably stunning internal skeleton of glass and steel to be installed, which is completely invisible from the outside. Running from the top of the existing building to the ground floor, all levels are now seamlessly connected.

The levels

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
The building has a massive area of over 6100 square metres across four levels, and has been brought well and truly into the 21st century, with a clean and modern interior, with elements of the glass and steel skeleton never too far from sight.

The colours

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Splashes of bright colour have been added, with each flooring owning its own eye-popping tone. Subtle uses of curved lines and rounded corners subconsciously lead visitors around the building, across the different levels and past different colours.

The furnishings

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
In any modern refurbishment or new build, lighting plays a vital role in setting the tone and mood. The task of illuminating the ultra-modern interior was given to Speirs & Major Associates, while all the furniture was designed by Fuksas. Fibreglass in a glossy white finish, characterised by a sculptural form, is the main design feature of the tables, desks and chairs, which follow a common design to create a homogeneous space.

The view

Palazzo Ex Unione Militare - Studio Fuksas, fuksas fuksas Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
You can imagine how the new structure of steel gained the name The Lantern, which lights up at night much like a lighthouse. While still respecting the buildings history, yet adding a contemporary twist, this addition from Massimiliano Fuksas is an example of what we will see more of in the future in historical centres around the world.

Would you prefer to see historic buildings restored originally, or are you a fan of modern additions? Let u sknow your thoughts below.

