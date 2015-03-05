Google's new Californian HQ—Mountain View

Having inhabited a variety of workspaces—from a farmhouse in Denmark to an entire city block in New York—Google are no strangers to unique and inspiring offices. The ambitious design plans for the new headquarters, designed by Bjarke Ingels and Thomas Heatherwick, have only recently been proposed to the Mountain View City Council in California. Already causing a stir online, the plans reveal a vibrant and self-contained town built from scratch. Flexible, eco-friendly and visually outstanding, the core concept is to create not only a new home for the world's most innovative company, but to also create a community, and enhance the local natural habitat.

The ambitious design will come as no surprise to those of us who have seen the scale of previous ventures. Despite having been champions of the most innovative commercial architecture for some time, Google are still embarking on new and exciting projects, and we are fortunate enough to be able to share and discuss this particular project with you today. Let's take an in-depth look at the individual components of Google's soon-to-be built Mountain View HQ: