What you need to know about damp (and how to fix it!)

While you may be living a picture-perfect life in your modern home with fabulous furnishings, there might be a hidden evil doing its worst without you suspecting a thing. Yes, damp can cause quite serious havoc and once spotted, needs to be dealt with severely.

Poor ventilation is one of the main causes of damp. Like all things, a house also needs to breathe and rely on constant air circulation. Anything that impedes the flow of air through your home prevents moisture from escaping or evaporating, which leads to damp.

With winter already in full swing, many people have started turning their homes into hermetically sealed boxes with little or no ventilation. As well as being bad for your health, this can also contribute big time to damp problems.

Let’s take a look at some other causes and how to get rid of them.