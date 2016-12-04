Everything you need to know to transform your semi

When it comes to the backbone of Britain’s housing stock, the semi-detached home is undoubtedly a favourable candidate, which forms a quintessential part of the streetscapes in most villages, towns and cities.

Known affectionately as ‘semis’, these little extensions come in many guises – from the charming bay windows that so regularly adorn Victorian semi-detached properties, to the strong gables and rendered mock timber-frame façades that remind us of the golden age of architecture of the 1930s. Even the more modern brick-clad homes of the mid to late 20th century bring their fair share of semis to the table.

But don’t think that remodelling and/or extending this type of property is a hassle-free home improvement project. Unlike the detached home, there is a significant factor which could impact (perhaps even put a pause on) your project ambitions: the neighbouring home with which the property shares a party wall.

So, if you’re considering overhauling a semi-detached property, what are the challenges and considerations that could be facing you?