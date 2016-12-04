Your browser is out-of-date.

Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples!

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
If you've got an attic space simply going to waste and are considering a conversion but need an extra little push, we've got all the inspiration you could possibly want right here.

While an attic bedroom is usually the norm, we've found some other amazing spaces that could be copied in your home with some vision and the help of a fantastic interior designer

Are you ready to see that the sky really is the limit when it comes to your attic? Then let's get up there and see what's possible!

1. Relax in a beautiful bathroom

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

That's right! You could have a luxury spa-like bathroom up in your attic if you convert it.

We can't think of anything nicer than a bubble bath under the stars and being surrounded by natural wood as we carry out our ablutions, can you? 

2. Enjoy a sumptuous sitting room

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

If you're going to carry out an attic conversion, you'll naturally want some Velux windows to make the most of being so close to natural sunlight.

This will make for a wonderfully bright and airy sitting room, away from the bustle of a busy house.

3. Bring on an extra bedroom

Wzornictwo Yo2 designs, Wzorywidze.pl Wzorywidze.pl Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wzorywidze.pl

Wzorywidze.pl
Wzorywidze.pl
Wzorywidze.pl

It might be the most common form of attic conversion, but that's because a loft bedroom is a classic! 

With an angled roof and skylights drawing in the sunshine, a peaceful attic bedroom is a great way to add some extra space to your home.

4. Mastermind a teen retreat

Casa Brac-Marseille (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern dining room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

If you have a tempestuous teen and a big enough space, creating a haven up in the attic just for them could be a great idea. 

You won't have to listen to their tortured tunes and they can relax in a space that's just theirs. An en suite (including a big laundry basket) could also be part of the plan!

5. Enjoy a family games room

CASA RECREIO - RJ, Adriana Leal Interiores Adriana Leal Interiores Modern media room Wood White
Adriana Leal Interiores

Adriana Leal Interiores
Adriana Leal Interiores
Adriana Leal Interiores

Ever dreamed of having a space set up for family fun and games? Well, your attic could be the answer you've been searching for. 

Imagine having a pool table and jigsaw boards always set up and ready to use!

6. Be producitve in a peaceful home office

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

If you work from home, peace and quiet can be hard to come by. But not if you set up an attic office! 

A simple conversion is all you'd need, followed by some comfortable furniture and a colour scheme that would be conducive to productivity.

7. Liven things up with a library

Timeless with a twist, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style study/office
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

This might seem like an indulgent idea, but stop and think about how many books you own as a household. 

We bet it's a lot more than you expected, so an attic library, where you can have them all out on display, could be a lovely investment.

8. Create a chill out space

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

An attic den is ideal when you simply want somewhere to go for a little peace and quiet.

The higher you go, the less you'll hear the noise downstairs and all you'd really need is a comfy sofa and a small table for your glass of wine… bliss!

9. Turn it into a money-maker

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Your attic could even be a serious money-maker for you, if you convert it into a studio flat that's ripe for renting out. 

Picture having a room in your home that pays the lion's share of your mortgage every month… something worth considering, right?!

For more attic conversion inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: End terrace loft updated by the best.

What would you turn your loft into?

