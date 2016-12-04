Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples!

If you've got an attic space simply going to waste and are considering a conversion but need an extra little push, we've got all the inspiration you could possibly want right here.
While an attic bedroom is usually the norm, we've found some other amazing spaces that could be copied in your home with some vision and the help of a fantastic interior designer.
Are you ready to see that the sky really is the limit when it comes to your attic? Then let's get up there and see what's possible!
That's right! You could have a luxury spa-like bathroom up in your attic if you convert it.
We can't think of anything nicer than a bubble bath under the stars and being surrounded by natural wood as we carry out our ablutions, can you?
If you're going to carry out an attic conversion, you'll naturally want some Velux windows to make the most of being so close to natural sunlight.
This will make for a wonderfully bright and airy sitting room, away from the bustle of a busy house.
It might be the most common form of attic conversion, but that's because a loft bedroom is a classic!
With an angled roof and skylights drawing in the sunshine, a peaceful attic bedroom is a great way to add some extra space to your home.
If you have a tempestuous teen and a big enough space, creating a haven up in the attic just for them could be a great idea.
You won't have to listen to their tortured tunes and they can relax in a space that's just theirs. An en suite (including a big laundry basket) could also be part of the plan!
Ever dreamed of having a space set up for family fun and games? Well, your attic could be the answer you've been searching for.
Imagine having a pool table and jigsaw boards always set up and ready to use!
If you work from home, peace and quiet can be hard to come by. But not if you set up an attic office!
A simple conversion is all you'd need, followed by some comfortable furniture and a colour scheme that would be conducive to productivity.
This might seem like an indulgent idea, but stop and think about how many books you own as a household.
We bet it's a lot more than you expected, so an attic library, where you can have them all out on display, could be a lovely investment.
An attic den is ideal when you simply want somewhere to go for a little peace and quiet.
The higher you go, the less you'll hear the noise downstairs and all you'd really need is a comfy sofa and a small table for your glass of wine… bliss!
Your attic could even be a serious money-maker for you, if you convert it into a studio flat that's ripe for renting out.
Picture having a room in your home that pays the lion's share of your mortgage every month… something worth considering, right?!
