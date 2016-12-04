Your browser is out-of-date.

30 unique ways you can make your bathroom modern

press profile homify
PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
When you make the decision to undertake a bathroom remodel, knowing what style you want to embrace can be tricky, especially if your main guiding principle is that it needs to be modern. 

Modern bathrooms encompass such a wide variety of styles and motifs that you need to tighten your focus so, with that in mind, we found 30 of our favourites to show you today. Each was created by talented bathroom design teams that understood the need for an eye-catching style. 

We think you'll be shocked at some of the ideas on show here, so let's stop talking and start looking at what makes for a marvellously modern bathroom!

1. Slate wall tiles

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

2. A tiled feature wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

3. Polished concrete everywhere

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

4. An indoor garden

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

We love this!

5. Frameless shower enclosures

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom Glass
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

6. Square sinks

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

7. Neutral tones and mosaic tiles

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern bathroom Marble Beige
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

8. Lit mirrors

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern bathroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

9. A monochrome colour scheme

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

10. An island

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

So unusual in a bathroom!

11. Not having a bath

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

12. A unique cast sink

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

13. Open-fronted shelving

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

14. Just tiling the shower with mosaics

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

15. A fresh suite and ornate floor tiles

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

16. Combining bold colours and pattern

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Inset shelves and black accessories

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

18. A Scandinavian feel

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

19. Geometric tile design

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

20. A feature wall of storage

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

21. Unusual screen materials and contemporary suite items

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

22. Faceted wall tiles

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

23. A very neutral colour palette

65sqm Appartment, MADG Architect MADG Architect Modern bathroom
MADG Architect

MADG Architect
MADG Architect
MADG Architect

24. An open-plan bedroom and en suite bathroom

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

25. Huge distinctive mirrors

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

26. Bold wall coverings

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Minimalist layouts

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
MRS - Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

28. Polished chrome hardware

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Dual sinks

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

30. Amazing task lighting

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern bathroom
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Still looking for more bathroom inspiration? Then check out these: Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains.

What you need to know about damp (and how to fix it!)
Which one idea would you most love in your bathroom?

