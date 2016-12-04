Your browser is out-of-date.

How to increase the value of the house

Earlsfield - Residential Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Classic style houses
You might not be planning to sell your house for a number of years, but it never hurts to get a head start on those finishing touches that will add value to your property. 

While some are small, simple projects, others require bigger budgets and more professionals to be involved, so wouldn't it be great to know what the top 20 value-adding home additions are? 

We took time to discover what estate agents look for in saleable houses and put together this helpful two-part guide of everything you should be doing. 

So, grab a pen and make notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!

1. Fix structural problems

Front Elevation - As Built. Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Classic style houses
Any house with structural problems will be a nightmare to sell. A survey is mandatory in the UK so you won't be able to get away with crossing your fingers and hoping nobody notices those wonky floors!

2. Install central heating

Scirocco H - Radiators for the italian market, Inkout srl Inkout srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal White
If your home has never had central heating and you're thinking about selling up, get a heating engineer round to upgrade your system. You might find a a wood-burning boiler charming, but most people want all the mod cons.

3. Update your basic utilities

Bath Table 2014, krayms A&D - Fa&Fra krayms A&D - Fa&Fra BathroomStorage Solid Wood
While you're looking at your heating, review your electrics and general plumbing. If anything looks as though it needs a professional touch, fix it before putting your home on the market. 

A 'ready to live in' home will always attract a higher selling price.

4. Take care of superficial issues

FLORA DELFT TILES Decorum Tiles Walls & flooringTiles delft tiles,hand painted tiles
If you have peeling paint, chipped tiles or any other tatty finishes, don't think people won't be put off by them.

Even if a new buyer will come in and change the décor completely, you need to present your home in the best possible light to begin with.

5. Convert the roof space

Wimbledon Loft Conversion , A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions BedroomLighting
Here's a value-adding tip that's great if you're planning to stay in your home for a long time. Much cheaper than a standard extension, a loft conversion adds extra space and huge amounts of value to a property!

6. Replace the windows

Feataure Windows Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic style windows & doors
If you have any rotting window sills, blown double glazing panels or broken windows, take the time to replace them. 

You might see this as a big outlay but potential buyers are less likely to haggle if there are no big home improvements to tackle upon moving in.

7. Give the kitchen a makeover

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern kitchen
You don't have to go over the top, but think about buying some cheap, pretty new doors for your cupboards, or perhaps replacing the worktop. 

It won't cost much but will make a big difference to the value of your home.

8. Remodel existing space

Open Plan Living iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
You'll need the help of a qualified builder for this one, but remodelling an area of space in your home is a great idea, especially if you remove internal walls and embrace an open-plan theme.

Your home will look and feel so much bigger, which will be reflected in its value.

9. Update an old-fashioned bathroom

Rock star ensuite bathroom My-Studio Ltd Industrial style bathroom Tiles White white metro tile,industrial shower
Just like with your kitchen, you don't need to go too mad with a bathroom upgrade but a few gentle touches will be useful.

Re-grouting is a top tip, as is adding better lighting and larger mirrors. They'll help make the room feel big and fresh, thus add value to the whole property. 

10. Try to add an extra bedroom

Garden Room/Cinema Room/Party Room, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Modern garden
Having an extra bedroom will always be a massive selling point of a home. However, if you really can't squeeze one in, how about putting your garden to good use and building a guest annex? 

Unique, fun and perfect for bragging rights, home buyers will be queuing up!

For more home selling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 bad decorating mistakes that hurt your home’s value

Don't forget to return tomorrow for part two.

This bang average British home gets a £100K extension
Which of these ideas have you already done?

