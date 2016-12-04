How to increase the value of the house

You might not be planning to sell your house for a number of years, but it never hurts to get a head start on those finishing touches that will add value to your property.
While some are small, simple projects, others require bigger budgets and more professionals to be involved, so wouldn't it be great to know what the top 20 value-adding home additions are?
We took time to discover what estate agents look for in saleable houses and put together this helpful two-part guide of everything you should be doing.
So, grab a pen and make notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!
Any house with structural problems will be a nightmare to sell. A survey is mandatory in the UK so you won't be able to get away with crossing your fingers and hoping nobody notices those wonky floors!
If your home has never had central heating and you're thinking about selling up, get a heating engineer round to upgrade your system. You might find a a wood-burning boiler charming, but most people want all the mod cons.
While you're looking at your heating, review your electrics and general plumbing. If anything looks as though it needs a professional touch, fix it before putting your home on the market.
A 'ready to live in' home will always attract a higher selling price.
If you have peeling paint, chipped tiles or any other tatty finishes, don't think people won't be put off by them.
Even if a new buyer will come in and change the décor completely, you need to present your home in the best possible light to begin with.
Here's a value-adding tip that's great if you're planning to stay in your home for a long time. Much cheaper than a standard extension, a loft conversion adds extra space and huge amounts of value to a property!
If you have any rotting window sills, blown double glazing panels or broken windows, take the time to replace them.
You might see this as a big outlay but potential buyers are less likely to haggle if there are no big home improvements to tackle upon moving in.
You don't have to go over the top, but think about buying some cheap, pretty new doors for your cupboards, or perhaps replacing the worktop.
It won't cost much but will make a big difference to the value of your home.
You'll need the help of a qualified builder for this one, but remodelling an area of space in your home is a great idea, especially if you remove internal walls and embrace an open-plan theme.
Your home will look and feel so much bigger, which will be reflected in its value.
Just like with your kitchen, you don't need to go too mad with a bathroom upgrade but a few gentle touches will be useful.
Re-grouting is a top tip, as is adding better lighting and larger mirrors. They'll help make the room feel big and fresh, thus add value to the whole property.
Having an extra bedroom will always be a massive selling point of a home. However, if you really can't squeeze one in, how about putting your garden to good use and building a guest annex?
Unique, fun and perfect for bragging rights, home buyers will be queuing up!
Don't forget to return tomorrow for part two.