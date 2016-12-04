How to increase the value of the house

You might not be planning to sell your house for a number of years, but it never hurts to get a head start on those finishing touches that will add value to your property.

While some are small, simple projects, others require bigger budgets and more professionals to be involved, so wouldn't it be great to know what the top 20 value-adding home additions are?

We took time to discover what estate agents look for in saleable houses and put together this helpful two-part guide of everything you should be doing.

So, grab a pen and make notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!