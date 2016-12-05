20 sure-fire ways to add value to your home (part two)

If you read part one of our guide to increasing your home's value yesterday, you'll love this concluding segment. Far from already giving you all the best tips, we saved some great ideas for today's second part, which can help your home's value grow exponentially if and when you should come to sell it.

We've included some garden ideas, so you might want to dig out your gardening gloves or find a number for a professional, as we dive right back in and pick up where we left off!