20 sure-fire ways to add value to your home (part two)

If you read part one of our guide to increasing your home's value yesterday, you'll love this concluding segment. Far from already giving you all the best tips, we saved some great ideas for today's second part, which can help your home's value grow exponentially if and when you should come to sell it.
We've included some garden ideas, so you might want to dig out your gardening gloves or find a number for a professional, as we dive right back in and pick up where we left off!
If you have the space, make sure you fit an extra bathroom or simple shower room.
It might seem like an extravagance but families often have more money to spend on a bigger house, so anything that would make daily life easier will go straight to the top of their wish list!
If you don't want to invest a lot of money in your garden, keep everything neat and simple but do give it some attention. Nobody wants to buy a house that looks like a lot of work from day one!
Most people know if they're interested in buying a house before they even step inside, so ensure the façade looks top drawer.
This includes checking the pointing is all in tact, the windows are clean and in good general condition and, as mentioned above, it always pays to give the garden a spruce up.
A great way to add extra space and value without having to deal with a proper extension, conservatories appeal to a lot of people and generally regarded as a great way to add some serious dough to your asking price.
homify hint: Opt for a classic style to appeal to as many potential buyers as possible.
You want your home to stand out from all the others potential buyers see (and you want to enjoy it while you own it), so consider what standout features you can install.
An open fire or a woodburner is a great choice as they help make a home more warm and cosy.
More often than not, people want to know there's potential to do more with a home they buy, so look into the logistics of buying extra land and renewing any applicable leases.
homify hint: You could even consider applying for planning permission so the new owner has it ready to go!
Most houses have some questionable inclusions, such as Artex on ceilings, polystyrene ceiling tiles in bathrooms or even an avocado bathroom suite. The horror!
Remove these tasteless, unfashionable items and focus on adding pieces that fit with the actual style of your home, such as vintage bathroom suites in older properties.
If you've been meaning to re-shingle your driveway or create parking space outside your home, get on with it!
The convenience of off-road parking will add lots of value to your home and bring down the homeowner's car insurance so it's a double win.
It's true what they say: you can never have too much storage!
An organised home is a covetable, valuable one so, if you have blank walls just sitting there, put up some beautiful shelving and think about the future rewards they'll bring.
It's those extra touches that make all the difference. Real wood flooring, beautiful drapes, gorgeous bathroom hardware and a façade that has clearly been taken care of are just a few things that visitors to your home will remember fondly.
They also add value to your home, meaning that a small investment now could see a big return in years to come.
