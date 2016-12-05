25 nice n' cheap pallet furniture ideas for every room

There used to be a time that upcycled pallets were only good for garden furniture, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, you can use pallets to create incredible furniture that's good for indoors or outdoors and it doesn't look cheap.
We know some of your might be rolling your eyes, but when you see some of the amazingly creative ways pallets are being used in home improvement projects, you'll be impressed and inspired to have a go at creating something yourself.
You don't need to be an expert carpenter to create any of these ideas, but if you have a friend or relative who is, you could end up with something extra special!
Isn't it great that pallet furniture doesn't look cheap even when sat on top of high-end decking?
How great is this idea for bike enthusiasts?
Pallets never looked so good, or were as handy, as this incredible show organiser.
For family homes with a lot of coats, this hallway organiser built from discarded pallets is wonderful.
This garden seat is inspired.
What a difference a glass top can make!
Then you need a pallet bottle and glass store.
Varnished and on wheels, we love this simple yet effective design.
That's some fresh thinking!
Missing none of the luxury of high-end furniture, this design is a triumph.
Perfect for minimalist bedrooms.
This is an ideal pallet project. There's even a space for post!
This pallet furniture would look amazing in a conservatory.
This lovely shelf proves simple really can be better and would be great in any room.
This idea makes for an expensive-looking but seriously easy furniture project.
We love the idea of using pallets to create an interesting garden wall!
How cool is this idea for a kid's bedroom? Imagine how envious their friends would be!
Need some extra storage space in your tiny home? This adorable corner shelf is a clever idea!
Nobody said you can't paint your pallets to give them some extra oomph!
With a little stain it would last for years!
Does whitewash look bad on anything?
We can also picture this great set up in a large open-plan kitchen.
For all you sun worshippers out there, pallet deck chairs are a must for next year's summer garden!
