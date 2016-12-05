Your browser is out-of-date.

25 nice n' cheap pallet furniture ideas for every room

press profile homify press profile homify
Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
There used to be a time that upcycled pallets were only good for garden furniture, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, you can use pallets to create incredible furniture that's good for indoors or outdoors and it doesn't look cheap.

We know some of your might be rolling your eyes, but when you see some of the amazingly creative ways pallets are being used in home improvement projects, you'll be impressed and inspired to have a go at creating something yourself. 

You don't need to be an expert carpenter to create any of these ideas, but if you have a friend or relative who is, you could end up with something extra special!

1. Outdoor seating solution

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Isn't it great that pallet furniture doesn't look cheap even when sat on top of high-end decking?

2. Wheely easy!

Fahrradhalter aus Paletten Holz , IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdStorage Wood
How great is this idea for bike enthusiasts?

3. Hallway organiser

Flur Ideen aus Paletten Holz, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdStorage Wood
Pallets never looked so good, or were as handy, as this incredible show organiser.

4. Cure your coat chaos

Flur Ideen aus Paletten Holz, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdStorage Wood
For family homes with a lot of coats, this hallway organiser built from discarded pallets is wonderful.

5. Simple and sweet

Sitzbank auf Ketten Europaletten Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Wood Beige
This garden seat is inspired.

6. Simple pallet table and chairs set

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer GardenFurniture
What a difference a glass top can make!

7. Got a home bar?

Weinregal Europaletten Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Dining roomWine racks Wood Beige
Then you need a pallet bottle and glass store.

8. Indoor coffee table

Loungetisch Europalette Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Beige
Varnished and on wheels, we love this simple yet effective design.

9. Kitchen herb store

Frischebar Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Interior landscaping Wood Brown
That's some fresh thinking!

10. Stylish patio sofa

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
Missing none of the luxury of high-end furniture, this design is a triumph.

11. Simple pallet shelf

Wandboard Europaletten Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Living roomShelves Wood White
Perfect for minimalist bedrooms.

12. Hallway storage shelf

Ablage Europalette Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood Beige
This is an ideal pallet project. There's even a space for post!

13. Scandinavian chic

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios GardenFurniture
This pallet furniture would look amazing in a conservatory.

14. Cute wall shelf shows

Paletten Möbel Wandregale , IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
This lovely shelf proves simple really can be better and would be great in any room.

15. Double stacked pallets

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
This idea makes for an expensive-looking but seriously easy furniture project.

16. Bespoke privacy solution

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf GardenFurniture
We love the idea of using pallets to create an interesting garden wall!

17. Think about the children

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Eclectic style clinics Gastronomy
How cool is this idea for a kid's bedroom? Imagine how envious their friends would be!

18. Small home storage

Paletten Möbel Wandregale , IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
Need some extra storage space in your tiny home? This adorable corner shelf is a clever idea!

19. Paint 'em bright

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Nobody said you can't paint your pallets to give them some extra oomph!

20. Stain gain

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood
What a difference some stain can make!

21. Elegant pallet table

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
This simple yet stylish table blends right in.

22. Chunky garden furniture set

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets GardenFurniture
With a little stain it would last for years!

23. White and bright

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture White
Does whitewash look bad on anything?

24. Works indoors or out

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
We can also picture this great set up in a large open-plan kitchen.

25. Pallet deck chairs

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
For all you sun worshippers out there, pallet deck chairs are a must for next year's summer garden!

For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 economical DIY projects everyone can manage.

20 sure-fire ways to add value to your home (part two)
Which of these brilliant ideas was your favourite?

