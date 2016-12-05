25 nice n' cheap pallet furniture ideas for every room

There used to be a time that upcycled pallets were only good for garden furniture, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, you can use pallets to create incredible furniture that's good for indoors or outdoors and it doesn't look cheap.

We know some of your might be rolling your eyes, but when you see some of the amazingly creative ways pallets are being used in home improvement projects, you'll be impressed and inspired to have a go at creating something yourself.

You don't need to be an expert carpenter to create any of these ideas, but if you have a friend or relative who is, you could end up with something extra special!