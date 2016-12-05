15 clever storage ideas that'll make you say I'll try that!

The more we decorate our homes, the more we can all agree that you can't have too much storage. However, bulky items can eat into a room so much that clever solutions are the only way to go.
If you don't have much of a clue about stealthy storage that makes the most of your home without swallowing up all the space, we have some great ideas for you, each of which comes with professional interior designer seal of approval!
From kitchens to bedrooms, you'll see shrewd ideas for each room but, don't just take our word for it, take a look and see where you can claw back some valuable organisation in your home.
Is your under-stairs area going to waste? Make more of it with handy drawers and cupboards and add doors to keep it all hidden!
This clever desk is there when you need it and invisible when you don't.
Never worry about snooping guests again with this gorgeously contemporary bathroom storage.
This bookcase is also TV housing and a room divide!
Any empty wall (especially in a kitchen) is ripe for some simple but effective shelving.
A gem of an idea, particularly for family homes.
If you love a bit of DIY, why not make some stylish pallet crates for around the home?
Offer multiple flexible storage options without taking up any extra space.
We adore these pantry cupboards that open up into a secret kitchen utopia. Just look how much food you can get in there!
This gorgeous piece offers a good amount of storage space whilst also injecting massive style. You could recreate it by upcycling a piece of retro furniture.
These look great in volume and as a matching set.
Can be an eye-catching feature for a room, as this rustic lounge shows.
Not just inspired but also aesthetically pleasing!
Can be added to even the narrowest of spaces to create a wealth of new display potential.
