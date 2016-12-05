Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 clever storage ideas that'll make you say I'll try that!

press profile homify press profile homify
Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

The more we decorate our homes, the more we can all agree that you can't have too much storage. However, bulky items can eat into a room so much that clever solutions are the only way to go. 

If you don't have much of a clue about stealthy storage that makes the most of your home without swallowing up all the space, we have some great ideas for you, each of which comes with professional interior designer seal of approval!

From kitchens to bedrooms, you'll see shrewd ideas for each room but, don't just take our word for it, take a look and see where you can claw back some valuable organisation in your home.

1. Make every inch count

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Is your under-stairs area going to waste? Make more of it with handy drawers and cupboards and add doors to keep it all hidden!

2. Fold out desk

AR Design Studio- Elm Court, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern study/office
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Elm Court

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

This clever desk is there when you need it and invisible when you don't.

3. Sneaky bathroom cabinet

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Never worry about snooping guests again with this gorgeously contemporary bathroom storage.

4. Storage can be multifunctional

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

This bookcase is also TV housing and a room divide!

5. Effective shelving

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Any empty wall (especially in a kitchen) is ripe for some simple but effective shelving.

6. Hidden shoe storage

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

A gem of an idea, particularly for family homes.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Get crafty!

homify Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love a bit of DIY, why not make some stylish pallet crates for around the home?

8. Simple hanging rails

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stylish and minimal alternative to bulky wardrobes.

9. Nested coffee tables

Bauhaus Design, Connox Connox Living roomSide tables & trays
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

Offer multiple flexible storage options without taking up any extra space.

10. Kitchen storage utopia

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Cupboard

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

We adore these pantry cupboards that open up into a secret kitchen utopia. Just look how much food you can get in there!

11. Stylish sideboard

3.5 Cupboard Essenza Legno Eclectic style living room
Essenza Legno

3.5 Cupboard

Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno

This gorgeous piece offers a good amount of storage space whilst also injecting massive style. You could recreate it by upcycling a piece of retro furniture.

12. Industrial storage items

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range Big Blu Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
Big Blu Furniture

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range

Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture

These look great in volume and as a matching set.

13. Firewood storage

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Can be an eye-catching feature for a room, as this rustic lounge shows.

14. Handy storage cubbyholes

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Not just inspired but also aesthetically pleasing!

15. Inset wall shelving

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Can be added to even the narrowest of spaces to create a wealth of new display potential.

For more storage inspiration, head on over to this Ideabook: Really helpful storage ideas if you have a small room.

Gravity-defying Victorian home extension
Which of these solutions will you try in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks