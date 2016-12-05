'How much would extending my home truly cost me?'

Planning a guest bedroom? How about extending that terrace or spacing up your kitchen and/or dining area? Unless you’re living in a dream world, that extension you’re thinking of will cost some money – but the question then becomes, how much money?

What does a typical extension cost these days? What if it extends to your top floor as well, or you feel like splurging on some high-end materials like stone tiles?

To give you a rough idea of what an extension in the UK costs these days (and to help you plan out a strategy and budget), scroll down…