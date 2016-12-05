​Alice's home goes from drab to fab!

Personal tastes set aside, we can all agree that beauty and style take time, whether it’s a fabulous home office, a lush and magnificent garden, or even just a quaint and cute little breakfast bar in the kitchen.
Homeowner Alice was no exception – or rather her flat, as nobody seemed to be doing a thing to keep it clean, tidy, or even beautiful for that matter. Fortunately, help arrived in the form of Francesca Greco, professional home stager in Milan, who took one look at Alice’s abode and decided that some major touch-ups were required.
Although this makeover didn’t require any major home improvement, like tearing down walls, the end results are still remarkable when compared to the original spaces.
Let’s take a look…
In all honesty, the main bedroom looked like a little sleeping spot that was quickly thrown together for a last-minute visitor.
The colour combinations are all wrong, the linen look neither plush nor inviting, and the most horrid mistake of all: this double bed is actually two single beds pushed against each other!
Now this is much better! Although not much has changed (the bedside tables and floor are still the same), the end result is a million miles away from where we started off.
New fabrics flaunt a much more inviting and soft look, while the neutral colour scheme is much more befitting for a space where sweet dreams are required.
A touch of delicate décor has also been added, like the wall art and the fresh flowers on the table. And finally: a real double-bed mattress and base, which means no more uncomfortable tossing and turning for the one who’ll be sleeping in this room!
Although showing lots of potential, this living room doesn’t invite us for a relaxing sit-down. Those furniture positions are all wrong; a tactless layout that doesn’t encourage any dialogue or socialising at all.
Now this is a much more elegant and rational space, and yet no new pieces were added! That bulky wooden dining table was removed so the sofas could reclaim their space with style, allowing for a much more open and comfortable space.
Sometimes it’s not so much what you add as what you subtract…
Another living room, another design error. The cluttered look is doing nothing for this space, while the couch looks more like a big red blob than an inviting sit-down spot.
A little planning and clean up, and this space definitely got a second chance in life. Some new scatter cushions were added to the (now fluffed) couch, allowing it to seem much more welcoming.
And while the absence of the clutter definitely also deserves credit, we must make special mention of that sleek black lounger’s new location, which goes a long way in adding a striking and elegant look to the space.
Now this looks more like a room for a hostage than a valued guest.
The entire space just seems too small and cramped (no doubt thanks to the clutter on the left side), while the sleeping area doesn’t look like it was prepared with love at all.
After some cleaning, a little rearranging, and a firm amount of creativity and detail, that spare bedroom looks so much more appealing. With the clutter corner now open and airy, the visual space of the room has seemingly doubled.
And don’t overlook the new linen and colours (and patterns) that adorn the bed, mixing so delightfully well with that candy red of the wall and cupboard.
Although showing promise in the sense of adequate storage space, there still seemed to be something ‘off’ about the kitchen. And fortunately, the professional in charge agreed…
It may look like some major renovations were completed in here, and yet it was only cleaned and tidied up. Notice how much open the kitchen seems now that the backsplash is no longer cluttered with hanging utensils.
The sad old floor rug didn’t make the cut, while some new potted plants were added to complete the décor look.
A much better space to inspire some five-star cooking, wouldn’t you agree?
