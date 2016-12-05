​Alice's home goes from drab to fab!

Personal tastes set aside, we can all agree that beauty and style take time, whether it’s a fabulous home office, a lush and magnificent garden, or even just a quaint and cute little breakfast bar in the kitchen.

Homeowner Alice was no exception – or rather her flat, as nobody seemed to be doing a thing to keep it clean, tidy, or even beautiful for that matter. Fortunately, help arrived in the form of Francesca Greco, professional home stager in Milan, who took one look at Alice’s abode and decided that some major touch-ups were required.

Although this makeover didn’t require any major home improvement, like tearing down walls, the end results are still remarkable when compared to the original spaces.

Let’s take a look…