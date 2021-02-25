​Clever tricks to save money on your home extension

Dreaming of a bigger bathroom? How about finally getting that spacious art studio or dining room you’ve always wanted?

Adding an extension to one’s home is definitely cause for celebration – that is, if there is any money left over afterwards to buy some decent champagne. Because like all things in life, an extension costs money – and quite a lot, depending on the specifics.

But, life has indeed treated us to numerous ways in which we can make lemonade, and that extension is no exception. There are always corners to be cut, and if you’re clever, some pretty huge shortcuts can be made without compromising on any end-result quality.

So, to keep that extension dream of yours alive and kicking, let’s see how you can save some pretty pennies and stay in control of your budget with these DIY extension ideas…



