Remodeling tricks that increase home value

Various single-storey extensions may be built without planning permission, as long as the extension accords with the following:

• The extension does not sit forward of the principal elevation.

• Materials should be similar.

• Where it is within 2 m of any boundary, the eaves cannot be higher than 3 m, and no more than 4 m in height otherwise.

• Rear extensions—no more than 4 m in depth (detached house) or 3 m in depth (semi-detached or terrace).

• Side extensions—the width of the extension must not be greater than half the width of the original dwelling. Side extensions are not permitted on Article 1(5) Land (such as a Conservation Area or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty / AONB).