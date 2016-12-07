20 home improvements that don’t need planning permission (part two)

Certain home improvement projects can be undertaken under Permitted Development Rights, which says that you do not need to apply for planning permission. Planning permission is official consent from the local planning authority, designed to control inappropriate development.
Let’s see some more building- and/or renovation projects you can take on yourself…
Permitted Development (PD) facilitates the erection, construction, maintenance, improvement or alteration to gates, fences and walls in accordance with the following limitations:
• The height does not exceed 1 m when adjacent to a highway.
• The height does not exceed 2 m for any other gate, fence etc.
• Such development is not permitted under PD around a listed building.
Want to build a porch on the front of your property? Good news: you do not need to obtain planning permission as long as you follow a few rules:
• No part of the porch may be taller than 3 m.
• It cannot be within 2 m of any boundary adjacent to a highway.
• The ground area (measured externally) may not exceed 3 m².
A raised platform (with a height greater than 30 cm) requires planning permission; a garden deck and other similar structure below this height does not – provided that they, together with other extensions, outbuildings etc. do not cover more than 50% of the garden area.
Feel free to start dreaming of splashing around, as under PD rights you may build a swimming pool in your garden, provided that the total area covered by the pool does not exceed 50% of the area of the garden curtilage.
Planning permission is not required when creating a new vehicular access onto an unclassified road. However, permission is needed for accesses onto classified roads.
For a new access onto a classified road, you need to ensure sufficient visibility when leaving the site, as well as enough turning space to allow you to enter and exit in a forward gear.
Cladding (like stone, timber, pebble dash, etc.) is not permitted under PD on any dwelling house located on Article 1(5) land (in special areas, such as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty / AONB).
However, on other buildings not affected by an Article 1(5) land, cladding changes may fall under PD.
As long as those solar panels don’t protrude more than 20 cm beyond the plane of the wall or roof, and the highest part of the panel does not exceed the highest part of the roof (excluding the chimney), they may be developed under PD.
But bear in mind that limitations apply in Conservation Areas and on listed buildings. Free-standing panels can also be developed, but are limited in size and proximity to the boundary.
Building a basement allows you more space without reducing the size of your garden. And in a recent appeal decision, it was considered that basements could be PD under Class A of the General Permitted Development Order (GPDO).
However, PD does not allow for engineering works.
Class F of the GPDO refers to the provision of hard surfaces, such as parking areas. These are also permitted under PD, as long as any hard surface situated between the principal elevation of a dwelling and the highway, or any surface which would exceed 5 m², is made of porous materials.
Otherwise, provision must be made to direct run-off water from the surface into a permeable/porous area within the property curtilage, and not onto the highway.
An industrial, commercial or agricultural building may be converted for residential use without the need for planning permission. However, this will require approval for Listed Buildings and in Conservation Areas. You will also need to follow the Prior Notification procedure if you are converting an agricultural building.
homify hint: Always check with the Local Planning Authority to ensure you do not require planning permission, as in some cases PD rights may have been removed. If you’re thinking of selling the property in the future, then it might be best to obtain a Certificate of Lawful Development, confirming the project falls within PD.
Please note that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each benefit from their own version of these rules, so it is always best to check with the relevant planning authority.
