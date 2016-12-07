​Beginner's guide to converting a garage into living space

What do you use your garage for? Do you really park your car in there? Is it filled with junk and memorabilia you haven’t looked at in nearly 10 years? Then you may want to consider converting that unused space into something practical.

A well-thought out garage conversion can add as much as 10% to the value of your home, and is one of the most cost-effective home improvements to improve your property’s resale value. Who knew, right?

And of course don’t forget the benefit of increased living space without incurring the costs and inconveniences of moving house.

Sound good? But before you start planning, let’s first take a look at the information you’ll need to carry out that garage conversion.