Before & after: Public toilet to eco office

A public toilet in Brighton isn't the first place you would think of when deciding where to set up your office. However, to Claire Potter Design, this run down WC was full of potential. With the vision to transform the space into an eco office, kitted out with upcycled and reclaimed furnishings, the designer was able to breathe new life into a building that would most like have remained abandoned, falling further into a state of disrepair.

The interiors are inspired by contemporary industrial design and are based around the incorporation of sustainable materials, including refurbished wall surfacing dating back to the original construction, and reclaimed parquet flooring. The down to earth interiors reflect the humble setting, and the home-made, recycled look displays real care and an emotional investment in the project. This special studio space just goes to show what can be achieved with a little vision and creativity!