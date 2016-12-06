16 good reasons why living in a small home rules

Bigger isn't always better, but if you have a small home you might not be convinced of that yet. Yes, you have to be a little more cautious with how much clutter you have, but living in a smaller property brings with it untold amounts of benefits.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that having a smaller property is not a barrier to great style. However, more than that, you could actually be experiencing a far better quality of life.
Let us explain exactly why little living rooms and bijou bedrooms are fantastic in their own right, then sit back and enjoy a new-found appreciation for your home!
But still far more cost-effective as you'll focus on quality, not quantity.
A simple quick whip round and you'll be done!
Window locks and sturdy doors are all you'll need, and not too many of them either.
Some paint and new pieces of furniture and you're done. That won't break the bank!
A smaller home means a smaller mortgage and less debt around your neck.
If you're in close quarters all the time, you'll naturally be a much closer unit.
If you have no room for mess, you simply won't have any. How jealous people with huge houses must be!
Let's face it, electricity is not cheap these days and you're saving a fortune.
Clever storage solutions are brilliant but, unless you need them your home might be lacking.
Kids love small houses as they get awesome beds, like this one!
It's always good to get along with your neighbours as you'll have someone to water your plants whilst when you're away!
If you can't fit food in your kitchen, you won't buy it and so you'll waste much less.
You don't need masses of paintings and sculptures to fill a small home with good taste.
All you need in a small living room is an incredible sofa and the whole space seems fabulous.
When you have less to buy, you can invest in better items that will last a lifetime.
We all hate losing things but in a small home, you know they'll turn up!
