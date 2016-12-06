16 good reasons why living in a small home rules

Bigger isn't always better, but if you have a small home you might not be convinced of that yet. Yes, you have to be a little more cautious with how much clutter you have, but living in a smaller property brings with it untold amounts of benefits.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that having a smaller property is not a barrier to great style. However, more than that, you could actually be experiencing a far better quality of life.

Let us explain exactly why little living rooms and bijou bedrooms are fantastic in their own right, then sit back and enjoy a new-found appreciation for your home!