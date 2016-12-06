15 outdoor lighting ideas that'll make your home shine

Knowing how to add outdoor lighting to your home can be tricky. Do you opt for lashings of garden fairy lights? Are patio lamp posts a good idea? The questions go on and on, but we're here to answer them all in one helpful swoop.
We've thought of some truly spectacular ways to add a little illumination to your outside spaces and, if any take your fancy, the most you'll have to do is call an electrician to come and complete the job for you.
It really is that simple but the impact will be anything but!
For a modern, impactful look. Pretty fencing is a must though!
These add some real design gravitas and can be mounted or hung anywhere.
This will emphasise the size of your home whilst also making it look impressive.
These look so welcoming and are a must for heritage homes.
Adds real class to your property and makes cold callers think twice about ringing your doorbell.
Make a terrace look fun and are utterly perfect for garden parties.
Not just beautiful but also adds an extra level of security. It's always nice to be able to see who's stood at your door!
These pendulums make it feel like a cabana bar.
When you get home after dark, garage lighting will prove to be a real godsend and could prevent scuffed bumpers.
Let's never underestimate the value of motion activated security lighting.
When it's not on, you don't know it's there! These sliced rock lights are so cool and solar powered.
Put your well maintained garden in the spotlight!
This will make the space look even prettier at night and good old fairy lights can tackle the task!
What a great way to make outdoor dining more fun!
It looks especially chic when used to highlight the building.
