15 outdoor lighting ideas that'll make your home shine

Knowing how to add outdoor lighting to your home can be tricky. Do you opt for lashings of garden fairy lights? Are patio lamp posts a good idea? The questions go on and on, but we're here to answer them all in one helpful swoop. 

We've thought of some truly spectacular ways to add a little illumination to your outside spaces and, if any take your fancy, the most you'll have to do is call an electrician to come and complete the job for you. 

It really is that simple but the impact will be anything but!

1. Light the edges of your garden

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
For a modern, impactful look. Pretty fencing is a must though!

2. Huge lamps

Outdoor Lighting, Planters & Decorative Objects A Place In The Garden Ltd. GardenPlant pots & vases
These add some real design gravitas and can be mounted or hung anywhere.

3. Lighting your roof

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
This will emphasise the size of your home whilst also making it look impressive.

4. Pretty lamps either side of your front door

Traditional Front Door Shine Lighting Ltd Classic style houses
These look so welcoming and are a must for heritage homes.

5. Gate post lighting

Pedestal lights are a great way to add additional light to your Gateway Shine Lighting Ltd Classic style garden
Adds real class to your property and makes cold callers think twice about ringing your doorbell.

6. Exotic hanging lamps

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room homify Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting Iron/Steel Black
Make a terrace look fun and are utterly perfect for garden parties.

7. Porch lighting

homify Front doors
Not just beautiful but also adds an extra level of security. It's always nice to be able to see who's stood at your door!

8. Party-ready terrace lighting

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
These pendulums make it feel like a cabana bar.

9. Garage lighting

homify Mediterranean style garage/shed
When you get home after dark, garage lighting will prove to be a real godsend and could prevent scuffed bumpers.

10. Motion activated security lighting

Ürünler, Kare Aydınlatma Kare Aydınlatma GardenLighting
Let's never underestimate the value of motion activated security lighting.

11. Natural garden lighting

Menhir di Luce, Essenze di Luce Essenze di Luce GardenLighting
When it's not on, you don't know it's there! These sliced rock lights are so cool and solar powered.

12. Lighting your lawn

Moonlight Vollkugel, MOONLIGHT International GMBH MOONLIGHT International GMBH GardenLighting
Put your well maintained garden in the spotlight!

13. Lighting garden arbours

Maltese Road - Copyright John Glover Aralia Modern garden Bricks Green contemporary garden design,garden design,contemporary garden,roof terrace,contemporary roof terrace,lighting,garden lighting,art,garden art,outdoor art,outdoor seating,love nest,outdoor sofa,outdoor bed,garden seating
This will make the space look even prettier at night and good old fairy lights can tackle the task!

14. Wrap cable lights around a parasol

Outdoor, Speicherofen Bernhard Schleicher e.K. Speicherofen Bernhard Schleicher e.K. GardenFire pits & barbecues
What a great way to make outdoor dining more fun!

15. Balcony lighting

Kaohsiung City | Taiwan, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Balcony, veranda & terrace
It looks especially chic when used to highlight the building.

For more bright ideas, learn about the: 7 lighting mistakes you're almost certainly making.

A 1930s home's subtle loft conversion
Which of these ideas flicked your inspiration switch?

