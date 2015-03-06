Danish design: the Vipp Shelter

Danish designers have long been renowned for creating items that are simple, functional, and of course, aesthetically pleasing. From Danish chairs to lamps, and even common household objects such as flip-lid garbage bins; all these items share these common traits. Vipp are a Danish company who have been creating products that are both functional and elegant for over 70 years, with their most notable product being an item common in most households; their famous pedal bin.

Now known for creating a range of household items that all persue the design principle of form following function, Vipp decided to create a simple, prefabricated space that has been labelled a “total design experience”. The Vipp Shelter is a 55 m² all-inclusive “liveable industrial object”, with all the elements of a fully functioning home. Conceived as a place to be used as an escape to nature and allowing the occupants to be a part of a design movement, all in a space that has been designed with every detail in mind.