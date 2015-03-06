Danish design: the Vipp Shelter

Danish designers have long been renowned for creating items that are simple, functional, and of course, aesthetically pleasing. From Danish chairs to lamps, and even common household objects such as flip-lid garbage bins; all these items share these common traits. Vipp are a Danish company who have been creating products that are both functional and elegant for over 70 years, with their most notable product being an item common in most households; their famous pedal bin.
Now known for creating a range of household items that all persue the design principle of form following function, Vipp decided to create a simple, prefabricated space that has been labelled a “total design experience”. The Vipp Shelter is a 55 m² all-inclusive “liveable industrial object”, with all the elements of a fully functioning home. Conceived as a place to be used as an escape to nature and allowing the occupants to be a part of a design movement, all in a space that has been designed with every detail in mind.
Rather than being referred to as a house or a mobile home, the Vipp Shelter is described as a liveable two storey product, allowing you to escape urban life, if just for a moment. They consist of an open plan living and dining space, a loft bed, and a small bathroom.
The colour palette of the entire shelter has been kept monochrome and unobtrusive, so not to interfere with the surrounding landscape, no matter where you choose to lay it. The surrounding nature is ever present, with a transparent shell, igniting the visual senses and stimulating the mind.
Every single element has been designed and constructed by Vipp, from the hooks, the ladder, the lamps, the towels, and even the toilet brush. The Shelter comes with everything needed for a functioning home, and is delivered and installed exactly as you can see in these images.
Why did they decide to name it a shelter, you might ask? Vipp have a rich history of creating industrial objects, so to pay homage to their roots, the new space was given the name 'the Vipp Shelter'; a product inspired by large volume objects such as a plane or submarine.
Along with carefully selected interior elements, sliding window frames help keep nature close, blurring the distinction between the indoors and out. When the weather does not allow occupants to be outside, the power of nature and all its elements can still be enjoyed from inside.
The Shelter can sleep 4, with two in the loft bed, and a further two persons on the day bed on the first level. Keeping the harsh Scandinavian winter at bay is a fireplace, an insulated roof, and electric floor heating.
As people seek to downsize their homes and lives, and look to go back to basics and back to nature, we are sure other companies will follow Vipp's lead in creating homes that go against the grain of prefab being boring, but rather being elegant, functional, and ready-to-go.
