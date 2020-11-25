Improve Your Kitchen with These 20 Small Open-Plan Kitchen Ideas

Can an open-plan layout really work in a small space? Will a tiny kitchen be able to function perfectly and still look amazing stylish while sharing its space with a dining zone? The answer to both questions is YES!

We know we sometimes focus on larger properties, but today it's the turn of small, modest homes that have used open-plan kitchen ideas and we're confident you'll love every one of them!

Each has been carefully coordinated by a kitchen planner, but you'll be able to glean some amazing ideas to help improve yours, so check out some of our favourite open-plan kitchen diner ideas.