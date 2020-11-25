Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Improve Your Kitchen with These 20 Small Open-Plan Kitchen Ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Bonsai - Meireles Pavan Arquitetura, Meireles Pavan arquitetura Meireles Pavan arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Can an open-plan layout really work in a small space? Will a tiny kitchen be able to function perfectly and still look amazing stylish while sharing its space with a dining zone? The answer to both questions is YES! 

We know we sometimes focus on larger properties, but today it's the turn of small, modest homes that have used open-plan kitchen ideas and we're confident you'll love every one of them! 

Each has been carefully coordinated by a kitchen planner, but you'll be able to glean some amazing ideas to help improve yours, so check out some of our favourite open-plan kitchen diner ideas. 

1. Pale colours and matching wood

Open space kitchen and dining room. XTid Associates Classic style kitchen Kitchen,dining Room,worktop,bookcase,chandelier,cupboard,engineering wood,floating furniture,floating shelves,folding table,hob,living room,modern kitchen,wooden floor,wooden floor
XTid Associates

Open space kitchen and dining room.

XTid Associates
XTid Associates
XTid Associates

Makes this transition seamless.

2. Cool as ice

homify Classic style kitchen Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

This blue kitchen opens out into a dining room and has a mere glass sliding door through to the rest of the space.

3. Fully open

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Country style living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

We love how this kitchen is completely open in the room. Not even a worktop separates it!

4. Wood all around

Casa no Gerês, LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA Country style living room
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA

LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA

A splash of dark and brooding colour is all that defines this lovely corner kitchen.

5. Positive vibes

Open Plan Living iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
iroka

Open Plan Living

iroka
iroka
iroka

The energy here is so positive and, by having no top cupboards, this kitchen blends wonderfully into the surroundings.

6. Almost invisible

BOXBOX, H建築スタジオ H建築スタジオ Modern dining room
H建築スタジオ

H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ

The all-white cabinets almost make this kitchen disappear from sight, instead shifting our focus to the diner section in the front!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Clear distinction

mom's house, 건축사사무소 moldproject 건축사사무소 moldproject Modern dining room Wood Grey
건축사사무소 moldproject

건축사사무소 moldproject
건축사사무소 moldproject
건축사사무소 moldproject

Only one non-load-bearing wall stands inbetween this modern glossy kitchen and the corridor, but the floor beautifully defines where one space ends and the next start.

8. Splash of pink

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

With all-white everything (including the fitted kitchen), the pink accent splashback is gorgeous and perfectly ties in with the sofa cushion!

9. Orange is the new white

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern kitchen
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

This wonderfully zingy space  gets better the more you look at it.

10. Clever use of space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

See how to make a small kitchen design work? With all the full-height items at one end of the kitchen and perfectly-sized furnishings on the living/dining side, this use of space is inspired.


11. Yellow fever

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style kitchen
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

It looks like the mice have been at this kitchen! With such a bold colour choice, it's great that the wider living area is white and offers no dramatic contrast.

12. Simple yet stylish

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

Part of a fabulous loft conversion, the simplicity of this set up is what makes it work so well.

13. Small yet mighty

Loft w młynie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Industrial style kitchen
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

See? Tiny kitchens with minuscule breakfast bars really can work and look great as part of an open-plan space. Notice how the traditional wood cleverly boxes out and frames different areas.

14. Take a second look

homify Industrial style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upon first sight this looks like a large home. However, after you realise this is everything, you see it differently! A narrow but wide open-plan kitchen uses the space most effectively.

15. No fuss, please

Apartamento Bonsai - Meireles Pavan Arquitetura, Meireles Pavan arquitetura Meireles Pavan arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
Meireles Pavan arquitetura

Meireles Pavan arquitetura
Meireles Pavan arquitetura
Meireles Pavan arquitetura

When an open-plan space is too fussy, it can look small and pokey. Fortunately, this version is so simple and fluid (just look at the worktop-to-table connection) that it works.

16. Cosy and warm

森の舟屋 自然に逆らわない「素」の住まい, 株式会社 けやき建築設計・欅組 株式会社 けやき建築設計・欅組 Classic style kitchen
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組

株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組

Wood cabins always look phenomenal left open-plan. It's due to the warmth of the wood making every facet of the space look cosy and inviting… like this kitchen!

17. How do you fit a whole kitchen into one corner?

Apartament Cesarski, Architektura Wnętrza Architektura Wnętrza Modern kitchen
Architektura Wnętrza

Architektura Wnętrza
Architektura Wnętrza
Architektura Wnętrza

Exactly like this! We adore this space-savvy cube of a kitchen.

18.Optical illusion

Open Plan Kitchen with Glass Wall , Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen
Elan Kitchens

Open Plan Kitchen with Glass Wall

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

A bit of a trick of the eye, this kitchen is actually sunken down from the floor. Note the ingenious matching of the wooden floor with the cupboard tones.

19. Beautiful contrast

Open Space Milano, GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Minimalist houses
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

In a pale, open-plan space, a darker kitchen offers beautiful contrast.

20. All-white is all right

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

We'll always love a white, open-plan kitchen.

An open-plan kitchen diner: The pros

Wintergarden Kitchen Extension - Haper Road - SE1 London Designcubed Modern kitchen
Designcubed

Wintergarden Kitchen Extension—Haper Road —SE1 London

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

• Boosts entertaining, with guests and hosts seamlessly communicating with one another from the kitchen to the dining- and living areas.

• Stimulates use of more space. Certain rooms, like formal dining rooms, may not get used that often. But start considering open-plan kitchen ideas and you can more easily (and more often) make use of all your indoor space.   

• Enhanced views and natural lighting. Fewer walls means more to look at, especially if your adjoining diner / living room has glass doors that bleed out onto a patio or balcony. 


An open-plan kitchen diner: The cons

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

• Messiness from cooking/baking, especially a small kitchen, is more visible from the living/dining area.

• Noise levels from one end of the open-plan design to the other are increased.

• Lack of privacy. Some people prefer cooking in silence with nobody nearby watching TV or working/doing homework at the nearby dining table. 

Now that we’ve (possibly) convinced you to give the open-plan look a try, you may want to sneak a peek at these 11 nifty tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive


Caring for your indoor plants in winter: 7 tips
Why would you love an open-plan kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks