Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 easy home DIY projects you can try this weekend

press profile homify press profile homify
Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

DIY is a great way to make your home look and feel a bit more finished. But don't panic if you're not too good with a hammer or a little under-equipped when it comes to home improvement because there are lots of simple yet effective projects you can complete! 

Seriously, we don't expect you to be a professional builder and we're not going to suggest you erect a garage in your free time. We're simply going to show you some brilliant ideas, which anyone can complete, to see if we fire up your imagination. 

Well, you need something to do now the weather is turning chilly, don't you?

1. Add some storage to your hallway

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

It looks good and serves a vital function.

2. Make your front door more beautiful with potted plants

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Add a new doormat while you're at it!

3. Create a tech drawer in your desk that has a phone charging port inside

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk The Wooden Furniture Store Study/officeDesks Wood Wood effect Walnut Computer Desk,Twin Pedestal Desk,Walnut Computer Desk
The Wooden Furniture Store

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk

The Wooden Furniture Store
The Wooden Furniture Store
The Wooden Furniture Store

You just need to cut a hole in the back of the drawer and slide a charging cable through.

4. Change up your kitchen light fixtures

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,painted kitchen,kitchen
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Go for something a little fancier!

5. Replace your old bathroom taps

Tap William Gaze Ltd BathroomSinks
William Gaze Ltd

Tap

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

Polished chrome is a much better look than limescale.

6. Tidy up your garden

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

It doesn't need to be anything major. Bark chippings are a godsend for making things look neater.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add wooden beading to boring walls

Living room 1st Option Representation Living roomFireplaces & accessories Living room,fireplace,wooden floors
1st Option Representation

Living room

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

Then give them a lick of paint. Ta-da… heritage wall styling!

8. Add statement wallpaper to a plain wall

Daydream Wallpaper - Blue Monument Interiors Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Blue
Monument Interiors

Daydream Wallpaper—Blue

Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors

Just do one though as too many will look messy.

9. Add contemporary handles to your kitchen cupboards

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

An instant facelift!

13. Add bookshelves to wall alcoves

Living Room Shelves, buss buss Living roomShelves
buss

Living Room Shelves

buss
buss
buss

Aim for something stylish and functional.

14. Hang wall art to cover unsightly holes

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Ria Rich Creative

Wall Art

Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative

You can disguise uneven walls like this too.

10. Switch to energy-saving light bulbs

Lİghting Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lİghting

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

You'll save a small fortune!

11. Paint a ceiling for extra style points

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Colonial style living room
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

This is going to be a big trend next year so get on it early.

12. Install a woodburner or electric heater

Hollyhock cottage lounge Rooms with a View Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Rooms with a View

Hollyhock cottage lounge

Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

An easy way to jazz up a fireplace recess.

15. Install a medicine cabinet in your bathroom

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford Raycross Interiors Modern bathroom Grey bathroom design,installation,mosaic tiles,walk-in shower,free-standing bath,mirror cabinet
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Buy a mirrored one and you'll two birds with one stone.

16. Add a ceiling fan to a warm conservatory

Interior of a bespoke wooden garden room in Bedfordshire Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory
Westbury Garden Rooms

Interior of a bespoke wooden garden room in Bedfordshire

Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms

This will even be beneficial in winter as it helps warm air circulate.

17. Add a dimmer switch to your bedroom lighting

Light Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti light bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Light Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

There's no nicer way to set the mood!

18. Make more of your stairs with a carpet runner

Victorian renovation - Stairs with patterned runner My-Studio Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Grey stair runner,loft conversion,glass staircase
My-Studio Ltd

Victorian renovation—Stairs with patterned runner

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Lots more style in no time.

19. Swap out your shower head for something cooler

Calbourne Road, SW12, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

Calbourne Road, SW12

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

You'll notice the difference straight away.

20. Replace your kitchen splashback

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback Style Within Classic style kitchen White purple splashback,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,shaker kitchen,kitchen extension,cream kitchen,engineered oak floor,L kitchen
Style Within

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

How about a coloured glass version?

21. Swap out a couple of kitchen cupboard doors

Tradition with stripey glass splashback Intoto Kitchens Salisbury Classic style kitchen
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

Tradition with stripey glass splashback

Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

We think glass panels look fabulously modern.

22. Replace your old fridge

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area)

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

You know you keep meaning to!

23. Re-cover your kitchen floor with fresh lino.

Bloom Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Bloom

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

If you're in the DIY frame of mind take a look at this Ideabook: 26 of the best (ever) DIY tips!

20 home improvements that don’t need planning permission (part two)
What was your last home improvement project?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks