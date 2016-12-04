This bang average British home gets a £100K extension

With an engaging and sophisticated exterior, the professionals from David Willis Architect have crafted a single-storey extension that has brought new life to a typical British home.
The home design follows a philosophy that the new structure should work in cohesion with the existing house. Internally, there is a sense of cosiness and family that only a properly designed addition can bring.
The shared dining and kitchen areas have brought so much joy to the happy family.
See what we mean by scrolling through the collection of images!
This is how the home looked before work had begun. Interestingly, an extension had previously been added to the back of the building, however, this addition was a relic of the past and offered little to the household.
Due to the old extension's poor design, there was very little interaction between the indoor living rooms and the outdoor setting. This was a key problem that the owners outlined to David Willis Architects.
The garden was largely ignored and wasn't a desirable place to spend time.
So, without further ado, let's see how the extension turned out!
Here we see the completed single-storey extension on a bright and sunny day. Its low-lying form is comprised of a traditional shape and offers a scheme that expresses similarities to the existing building volume.
We must say, the raised outdoor setting makes for a practical addition to the gardenscape. Those wishing to immerse themselves within the sounds and smells of the garden can do so comfortably here.
Let's go inside and see how the extension shapes up…
The rear extension, which contains the kitchen and diner, features the cosy décor we alluded to earlier.
It's clear that the owners showed no hesitation in introducing their personality and specific taste to the extension. We feel naturally at home thanks to the inspired selection of accessories and artwork, which look like they have been brought over from the original home.
Our perspective gives us a good indication to the layout of the extension and how it's improved the daily activities of the house.
An open-plan concept connects the two areas as one holistic space. Sharing this connection is the outdoor setting, which is linked via patio doors. Above, the skylights not only look incredible but also allow light and shadow play to filter through to the interiors.
In order to maximise space inside the kitchen, the experts opted for a linear storage and work space fitted against the side wall. The island bench/breakfast bar brings additional space and flexibility into the mix.
To see inside a home with an amazing new extension, check out: Generous family home refurbishment.