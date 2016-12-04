This bang average British home gets a £100K extension

With an engaging and sophisticated exterior, the professionals from David Willis Architect have crafted a single-storey extension that has brought new life to a typical British home.

The home design follows a philosophy that the new structure should work in cohesion with the existing house. Internally, there is a sense of cosiness and family that only a properly designed addition can bring.

The shared dining and kitchen areas have brought so much joy to the happy family.

See what we mean by scrolling through the collection of images!