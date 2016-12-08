How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspirational ideas

Your hallway is such a fantastic space, especially in terms of making a wonderful first impression on guests, so don't let it go to waste. Interior designers the world over recognise the importance of creating an impactful, welcoming space that envelops you as soon as you step through your front door, so we want to give you some insider tips for creating something truly special.
Whether you want to make a big, stylish splash with your space, or simply want inspiration as to the best home furnishings to showcase, we have everything you need right here.
Let's take a look!
If you have an impressive art collection, don't keep it all tucked away in living rooms and bedrooms. Add some of your most beautiful pieces to your hallway for an instant injection of style!
Warm, natural and stunning, bare brick walls in your hallway set an organic and rustic tone, which is especially lovely in a barn conversion or rural home.
This is such a great tip for any small hallways as mirrors en masse help to trick the eye into seeing a far bigger space than is actually there.
You'll also know you look your best before you step outside!
If your home is a masterclass in how to do minimalism right, your hallway should be an extension of that. You don't need to leave it completely bare though, as a stylish coat hook would be useful and pretty!
Here's a bonus tip for you… use grey in your hallway for an elegant finish and an on trend scheme. Grey looks set to be the 2017 colour for interiors, so you'll be ahead of the curve!
We all seem to fall into the trap of only painting the outside of our front doors a beautiful colour. However, for a hallway with impact, why not paint the inside too?
Bright colours look so good!
We all love a little upcycling project now and then, so test out your skills by transforming a vintage sideboard that can add a splash of colour and style to an otherwise plain hallway.
If your home exudes luxury from every room, your hallway can embrace the look too. We love this example, with a huge gilded mirror and plush velvet bench seat.
It's good enough for HRH!
For a natural and elegant hallway, wood is always a good choice. Rich, characterful varieties with fabulous grains will add a level of material depth that nothing else can.
For an active household, a hallway that makes more of your hobbies is a great idea! We also love the thought of having all your favourite items close to hand as you step outside.
Family is so important but rather than wearing your heart on your sleeve, we think you should consider putting it up on your hall wall!
A collection of family pictures will look so lovely.
If you're trying to embrace a more open-plan scheme in your home, don't forget about your hallway. Remove doors and walls (with the help of a professional) and you'll be shocked at the impact on the rest of your space!
