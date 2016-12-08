How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspirational ideas

Your hallway is such a fantastic space, especially in terms of making a wonderful first impression on guests, so don't let it go to waste. Interior designers the world over recognise the importance of creating an impactful, welcoming space that envelops you as soon as you step through your front door, so we want to give you some insider tips for creating something truly special.

Whether you want to make a big, stylish splash with your space, or simply want inspiration as to the best home furnishings to showcase, we have everything you need right here.

Let's take a look!