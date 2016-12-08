Your browser is out-of-date.

15 space-saving ideas that'll make you think bingo!

press profile homify
homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Let's all be honest and admit not everyone lives in a huge house. Now that's out of the way, we can start talking about space-saving ideas that will be a valuable to any modest home.

We imagine interior designers are constantly asked by clients to create space where there isn't any and, though it is a challenge, it's not impossible thanks to the innovative furniture and storage solutions out there. 

If you're battling against a little living room or a cluttered kitchen, discover our great suggestions for freeing up extra space that will function as well as they look!

1. A portable work station on your balcony

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for some summer al fresco working!

2. Have sliding doors instead of hinged

Loft Bagnolet, Lise Compain Lise Compain Classic style bedroom
Lise Compain

Lise Compain
Lise Compain
Lise Compain

You'll be shocked at the difference they can make.

3. Hang your books instead

homify Living roomShelves Solid Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for a cluttered kitchen where shelf space is at a premium.

4. Put vintage trunks to good use

Luxury Golden Lily Morris Wallpaper Coffee Table Steamer Trunk Exclusive Furniture toy hope chest storage bench Exclusive home decor AM Florence Living roomSide tables & trays Plywood White morris wallpaper,wallpaper,interior design,golden lily,coffee table,vintage trunk,storage,space saving furniture,antique furniture,vintage furniture,luxury furniture,bespoke
AM Florence

Luxury Golden Lily Morris Wallpaper Coffee Table Steamer Trunk Exclusive Furniture toy hope chest storage bench Exclusive home decor

AM Florence
AM Florence
AM Florence

Great as storage and a coffee table, so two-in-one.

5. Install a tiny home office under your stairs

제주도를 닮은 제주도 집 유수암주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

No need to take up a whole room!

6. Build a sleek mezzanine level as a guest bedroom

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Or a new stylish master suite for you.

7. Make your walls do everything

The living wall, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Including housing a TV, being a desk and a bookcase!

8. Have railing-mounted flower boxes

Steckling Duo Pflanzenbehälter Balkon, Terrasse, ANCHOVI ANCHOVI Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
ANCHOVI

ANCHOVI
ANCHOVI
ANCHOVI

Instead of floor standing ones.

9. Wall mount your television

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Rather than taking up floor space with a stand.

10. Hide bulky appliances away in cupboards

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

You'd never know they're there!

11. Install funky hooks

homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of having a space-swallowing upright coat rack.

12. Make your bathroom a combined utility space

Apartment London, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
Studio Kiran Singh

Apartment London

Studio Kiran Singh
Studio Kiran Singh
Studio Kiran Singh

Washing machines won't mind watching your shower!

13. Have foldaway chairs

Ethnic Living Room Furniture homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Ethnic Living Room Furniture

homify
homify
homify

There when you need them but not in the way when you don't.

14. Mount your bedside lights on the wall

mieszkanie w Powsinie 140mkw, INSIDEarch INSIDEarch Modern style bedroom
INSIDEarch

INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

So you don't need tables.

15. Push your sofa into a corner

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

To free up the centre of a small living room.

How simple yet effective were these ideas? For more small space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 small open-plan kitchen ideas (to improve yours).

How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspirational ideas
Which of these ideas are you going to try?

