38 photos of small but spectacular modern bathrooms

If you're a little stuck for ideas how you can update and freshen up your bathroom, we have more inspiration than you can shake a stick at! When it comes to creating a modern space, we've identified some key ideas that bathroom designers always seek to put into practice and it seems a little mean-spirited to keep the information to ourselves so, we're going to share it with you today.

The main themes and motifs we noticed rising to prominence in modern spaces are:

Natural materials—There was a time when wood and bathrooms simply weren't thought of as a good idea, but now anything goes! Wooden floors, vanity units, toilet seats and bath panels are all taking off. Even wooden feature walls are big news!

Geometric patterns—We're crazy for the geometric trend that took off in a big way in 2016 and couldn't be happier to see it entering the world of modern bathroom design. Hexagon wall tiles might just be one of our favourite things ever!

Wall-mounted suite items—Pedestals are so last decade and it's now all about sleek, wall-mounted items. Sinks, toilets and bidets can all be fixed to a wall to free up valuable floor space and keep a chic aesthetic going.

Tiled feature walls—A tried and tested way to add colour and diversity, tiled feature walls are going nowhere, as they always manage to make bathrooms look wonderfully modern when mosaic tiles or neutral colours are used! We're still enjoying the trend for only tiling a shower cubicle and leaving the rest of the room nice and plain.

So now you know what to look out for in terms of modern bathroom ideas, we'll stop talking and let you soak in some amazing inspiration with our selection of 38 beautiful spaces. Enjoy!