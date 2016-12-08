Your browser is out-of-date.

38 photos of small but spectacular modern bathrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
If you're a little stuck for ideas how you can update and freshen up your bathroom, we have more inspiration than you can shake a stick at! When it comes to creating a modern space, we've identified some key ideas that bathroom designers always seek to put into practice and it seems a little mean-spirited to keep the information to ourselves so, we're going to share it with you today. 

The main themes and motifs we noticed rising to prominence in modern spaces are:

Natural materials—There was a time when wood and bathrooms simply weren't thought of as a good idea, but now anything goes! Wooden floors, vanity units, toilet seats and bath panels are all taking off. Even wooden feature walls are big news!

Geometric patterns—We're crazy for the geometric trend that took off in a big way in 2016 and couldn't be happier to see it entering the world of modern bathroom design. Hexagon wall tiles might just be one of our favourite things ever!

Wall-mounted suite items—Pedestals are so last decade and it's now all about sleek, wall-mounted items. Sinks, toilets and bidets can all be fixed to a wall to free up valuable floor space and keep a chic aesthetic going. 

Tiled feature walls—A tried and tested way to add colour and diversity, tiled feature walls are going nowhere, as they always manage to make bathrooms look wonderfully modern when mosaic tiles or neutral colours are used! We're still enjoying the trend for only tiling a shower cubicle and leaving the rest of the room nice and plain.

So now you know what to look out for in terms of modern bathroom ideas, we'll stop talking and let you soak in some amazing inspiration with our selection of 38 beautiful spaces. Enjoy!

abitazione privata, Bologna, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Scandinavian style bathroom
senzanumerocivico

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern bathroom
architetto roberta castelli

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern bathroom Turquoise
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
Laura Canonico Architetto

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern bathroom
Arch. Andrea Pella

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bathroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist bathroom
Formaementis

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
con3studio

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist bathroom
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento sul lungomare di San Vincenzo (LI), mc2 architettura mc2 architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
mc2 architettura

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
ristrutturami

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
Ossigeno Architettura

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist bathroom Marble
studioSAL_14

villetta unifamiliare in periferia di milano, BIANCOACOLORI BIANCOACOLORI Modern bathroom
BIANCOACOLORI

Für Meeresliebhaber: Bodengleiche Walk-In-Dusche mit integriertem Aquarium - Hans Schramm GmbH & Co. KG., HEIMWOHL GmbH HEIMWOHL GmbH Modern bathroom
HEIMWOHL GmbH

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

CASA PRIVATA - AT01, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern bathroom
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimalist bathroom
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern bathroom
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

Una casa per tornare a vivere in montagna, Architettura & Urbanistica Architetto Dario Benetti Architettura & Urbanistica Architetto Dario Benetti Modern bathroom
Architettura &amp; Urbanistica Architetto Dario Benetti

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Mediterranean style bathroom
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom Wood Blue
Transition Interior Design

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern bathroom
Atelier Grey

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

viola, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bathroom
23bassi studio di architettura

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

Casa_MENIK, Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Modern bathroom
Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathroom
Marcello Gavioli

Quattro piani Primi Novecento, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Classic style bathroom
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Modern bathroom
blackStones

homify Mediterranean style bathroom
homify

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom
Transition Interior Design

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern bathroom
Singularq Architecture Lab

APARTAMENTO EN LA COSTA BRAVA, Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Modern bathroom
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista

If you fancy some more small bathroom ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Silly decisions people often make in small bathrooms.

15 space-saving ideas that'll make you think "bingo!"
Which of these styles will you try in your bathroom?

