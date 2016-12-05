Gravity-defying Victorian home extension

Today on homify, we've been invited to take a look around an extended and remodelled Victorian house in Twickenham. The award-winning project by Ashton Porter Architects is sure to impress due to its creativity and gravity-defying architecture.
Upon entering, this home's interior has a sense of quiet elegance. Full-height void adds to a stunning bright interior complemented by a high level of liveable home design and comfort. Bespoke fixtures and fittings introduce modern comforts inside the traditional residence.
Amazingly, an imprint of the existing front facade of the house is relocated within a floating stainless steel frame to the front of a new side addition.
Set in a highly sought after position in Twickenham, this Victorian house make for an enviable property to own. The suburb's best parks, schools and a shopping precinct are only a short walk away, bringing a certain family appeal to the residence.
Though difficult to make out from our perspective, this Victorian house has undergone a serious alteration to the side and rear. Since this Twickenham home possesses a heritage quality, the front exterior remains unaltered and keeps its original outlook.
By walking around to the garden, we gain an understanding to the design approach from the architects. Contemporary in terms of looks and layout, the side and rear extensions make for fascinating additions to the home.
The new open-living environment is surrounded by beautiful landscaped garden which feels physically connected to the interior setting. This private sanctuary boasts stunning sculptural screening, lush lawns and travertine paving fully enveloping the freshly updated rear.
A new rear facade folds over the glazed void framing views into the garden. The facade hovers at first floor level unsupported by columns.
It cantilevers from the original house over the garden to create a protected steel stair which links the new living space to both the garden and the new kitchen and dining space below.
As alluded to earlier, the existing front facade was relocated within a floating frame at the side of the home. This floating facade is separated from both the new addition behind and existing house by a band of structural glass.
The new addition is characterised by its separation and glass connection to the existing building at both the front and the rear, making for a stunning design feature that's so impressive for a residential property.
The more you look at this floating facade the more impressive it all becomes. Not only is the idea so very original, but it takes a great deal of ingenuity to pull it off.
By using glass along the border of the facade, light and shadows from the outside world are able to enter to totally transform the look and feel of the interiors.
Back outside in the garden, the cantilever nature of the exterior design is able to be highlighted.
With just two 12mm rods acting as lateral restraint, the side addition appears as if its floating out over the garden. This cantilever design is repeated a second time at the rear and is as equally as explicit in its execution.
By lowering an existing basement level at the rear, a new dining and kitchen space was able to be created. A double height glass void links the new side addition, new basement, a new study and the existing ground floor living space. Each folds into the glass volume and has framed views either into or through it to the garden beyond.
In shot is the updated living room which features extraordinary interior architecture supported by a trendy collection of contemporary furnishings.
This project has gained the attention from all over the UK and was nominated for a string of awards. As reward for their efforts, the team at Ashton Porter Architects took home the Grand Designs Extension of the Year Award 2013.
