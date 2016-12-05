Gravity-defying Victorian home extension

Today on homify, we've been invited to take a look around an extended and remodelled Victorian house in Twickenham. The award-winning project by Ashton Porter Architects is sure to impress due to its creativity and gravity-defying architecture.

Upon entering, this home's interior has a sense of quiet elegance. Full-height void adds to a stunning bright interior complemented by a high level of liveable home design and comfort. Bespoke fixtures and fittings introduce modern comforts inside the traditional residence.

Amazingly, an imprint of the existing front facade of the house is relocated within a floating stainless steel frame to the front of a new side addition.

