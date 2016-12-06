A 1930s home's subtle loft conversion

No matter how big our house is, we always crave more space. Whether it's storage for our belongings, or an extra bedroom for a growing family, space is always at a premium.

The owners of this Art Deco home thought the easiest way to add size to their property was to expand upwards and outwards. However, complicated planning circumstances led them to aim to improve the situation within the current framework of the house.

They didn't need to look too hard considering there was an abandoned attic awaiting attention. Despite its raw condition, the attic had tremendous potential that only needed to be realised by creative home professionals.

Check out the before and after pics to see the amazing transformation!