A 1930s home's subtle loft conversion

No matter how big our house is, we always crave more space. Whether it's storage for our belongings, or an extra bedroom for a growing family, space is always at a premium.
The owners of this Art Deco home thought the easiest way to add size to their property was to expand upwards and outwards. However, complicated planning circumstances led them to aim to improve the situation within the current framework of the house.
They didn't need to look too hard considering there was an abandoned attic awaiting attention. Despite its raw condition, the attic had tremendous potential that only needed to be realised by creative home professionals.
Check out the before and after pics to see the amazing transformation!
Since the property is situated within a greenbelt zone, any potential external alterations are scrutinised by local planning authorities. The owners were also mindful of the unique architecture their Art Deco house possessed.
With all this in mind, the owners looked to Loft Architect to unlock the hidden potential within their home.
The home's green belt location brings a quality of life that is almost unrivalled. The owners always find the time to go for walks along the countless walking trails, discovering everything this picturesque region has to offer.
At the side, nothing is given away regarding the home's attic conversion…
Though only minor, the rear elevation of the property shows signs of a change. Skylights along the pitched roof have been recently installed to allow natural light into the re-imaged interiors.
After all this suspense, we can't wait to see how it all turned out…
But before we let you see the end result, we're going to show you what the 1930s attic looked like just before the builders could get their hands on it.
Completely bare with timber beams and insulation exposed to the elements, the attic had always wanted to become something more interesting.
You would never have guessed that this was once the bare-bones attic we saw earlier. Today, the attic accommodates a perfectly composed master bedroom with its very own en suite.
This generously proportioned master benefits from an open floor plan where one can truly appreciate a sense of space. Those newly added windows flood the room with new found light, creating a fresh and positive space to awaken each morning.
All in all, the experts at Loft Architect have done a fantastic job realising the potential inside this attic space.
Follow this link for another exclusive tour of a conversion project: Finchley home conversion reaches lofty new heights.