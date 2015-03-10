Fully refurbished house in Battersea

Completely refurbishing a house from top to bottom isn't an easy task, but this family home in Battersea, South London, shows us that is entirely possible, and that by considering the house as a whole, rather than a collection of different rooms, the interiors will flow for a well thought out and elegant finish. Thanks to Affleck Property Services, the refurbishment was a complete success, from the luxury living room to the tastefully designed bathrooms.

A muted palette was employed throughout, which lends a fresh and modern look to the property. White interspersed with shades of grey and brown, and occasionally soft pastel shades, are increasingly popular colour choices for those of us looking to update our homes with a contemporary makeover. The little details are equally as important, as you can tell from the attention paid to the fittings, fixtures and soft furnishings employed in the design of this cosy yet stylish home.