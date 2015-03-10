Your browser is out-of-date.

Fully refurbished house in Battersea

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Full House Refurbishment, Gayville Road, Battersea, Affleck Property Services Affleck Property Services Modern style bedroom
Completely refurbishing a house from top to bottom isn't an easy task, but this family home in Battersea, South London, shows us that is entirely possible, and that by considering the house as a whole, rather than a collection of different rooms, the interiors will flow for a well thought out and elegant finish. Thanks to Affleck Property Services, the refurbishment was a complete success, from the luxury living room to the tastefully designed bathrooms.

A muted palette was employed throughout, which lends a fresh and modern look to the property. White interspersed with shades of grey and brown, and occasionally soft pastel shades, are increasingly popular colour choices for those of us looking to update our homes with a contemporary makeover. The little details are equally as important, as you can tell from the attention paid to the fittings, fixtures and soft furnishings employed in the design of this cosy yet stylish home. 

A spacious living room

Living Room Affleck Property Services Modern living room
The living room has been opened up to maximise natural light and floor space, which this room certainly isn't lacking! The simple, understated furniture, along with the neutral colour scheme, contribute to an illusion of even more space. A classical chandelier hanging from the intricate ceiling medallion makes a beautiful focal feature and hints at an earlier design period than the rest of the interiors. The minimalist shelving system frames the T.V., bringing a dynamic visual element into the room. Above all, however, we notice the beautiful wooden floorboards underfoot, which perfectly complement the effortlessly chic décor in this living room. 

Traditional staircase

Staircase Affleck Property Services Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A traditional staircase can still look refined when spruced up with a fresh coat of paint and a plush carpet. It is becoming increasingly common to see floating or glass staircases in contemporary homes, but we shouldn't forget the charm or practicality of more humble designs. The Victorian style bannisters add character to the clean, neutrally decorated hallway, and the staircase suits the overall look of the home. 

The master bedroom

Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom Affleck Property Services Modern style bedroom
The master bedroom should always be the showstopper of the upper floor. Key pieces make this room extra special, such as the period fireplace and classical chandelier, which is even grander and more elaborate than that which hangs in the lounge. The charming bay windows are a much coveted feature in older properties, and they have been fully utilised in this bedroom. There is no need for fussy embellishments; instead, the fundamental elements do all the talking here. 

A difficult space to work with

Bedroom Affleck Property Services Modern style bedroom
The layout in this bedroom makes the most of the available space, working around an awkward pitched ceiling. The window is big enough to let in plenty of light, whilst not appearing too big for the wall, which joins the ceiling at an angle. Again, the furniture is kept to a few top quality pieces for an elegant and classic impression. The addition of the 'ladder' shelving system actually creates a sense of height, perhaps due to the angle on which it rests, or the 'steps' which get smaller towards the top. 

The nursery

Nursery Affleck Property Services Modern nursery/kids room
A room of simplicity and innocence: what better colour to decorate with than white? The traditional wardrobe and matching chest of drawers are perfectly offset by a gender-neutral pastel green on the walls. Of course, some cuddly toys and colourful prints are a must for the little one's bedroom. The bright owl print curtains bring a splash of colour personality to this nursery. 

Vintage style furniture

Bedroom in the loft Affleck Property Services Modern style bedroom
The same pastel green has been used in the guest bedroom to provide a light backdrop to the rich, vintage-style chest of drawers and bed frame. The neutral carpet here is the same which began on the stairs—it runs through each room, creating a connection between the interior design in each room. This bedroom, as we've come to expect, has the same fresh and modern feel as the others, though the patterned cushion and darker furniture adds a touch of bohemian charm. 

The modern bathroom

Wet Room Affleck Property Services Modern bathroom
The bathroom doesn't disappoint, with top of the range fittings including a large rain shower enclosed by unobtrusive glass walls. The free standing toilet is out of the way, with the curved bathtub taking centre stage. The tiles which cover both the floor and back walls look great, and are also extremely practical for a bathroom setting. 

Luxury bathtub

Ensuite bathroom Affleck Property Services Modern bathroom
Here, you get a proper view of the free standing bathtub. It's not the usual rectangular shape you might expect from a tub, rather, the sides are curved which means there's more room for water and bubbles—ideal for a nice relaxing soak! You might have noticed that the sink below the mirror is a miniature replica of bath tub. Not only does the mini version look quite sweet, but it also ensures the overall design comes together in a complementary way. 

If you've enjoyed the tour of this refurbished family home, take a look at these similar projects:

