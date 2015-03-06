Belgravia roof terrace

Beautiful Belgravia; one of the wealthiest districts in the world, and one of the most fashionable areas in London since its development in the early 1800s. Belgravia has inspired some of the most renowned literature of the 20th and 21st century, from 'The Way We Live Now' to 'Brideshead Revisited', it's not hard to see why this place gets our imaginations active. Stunning white stucco terraces and regal sandstone buildings make up the cityscape, which can best be appreciated from up high—and this is where today's project comes in. In the heart of Belgravia, this roof terrace is secluded and private, and yet it has expansive views over the surrounding area. Different zones for relaxing, entertaining and dining have been worked into the design, giving the space a dynamic yet welcoming feel. Designed by Cameron Landscapes & Gardens, the terrace is the perfect place for dinner parties and drinks, or relaxing in the summer. Let's take a closer look at this vibrant and exclusive look-out spot:
The first image reveals a cosy alfresco dining area, complete with a simple but elegant table and chair set perfect for entertaining. The tiles underfoot appear to be made of stone, which gives the space a regal appearance well-suited to the upmarket area. The overall design is contemporary, as a minimal colour palette of green and white is employed.
The tall hedges are complemented by delicate white flowers which form the lower border. The hedges provide a surprising amount of privacy without blocking the priceless view beyond the terrace. The plants you can see here are evergreen, which means the garden maintains its appeal all year round. The modern silver heaters ensure that, even during the colder months, the terrace is an enjoyable spot to while away the evenings with friends and family.
The terrace is an elegant and exclusive sanctuary in the heart of an eternally fast paced city. The hard, practical landscaping is softened with traditional planting. The lush green borders are a welcome break from the high rise buildings and packed streets—a little slice of nature in the metropolis. The space has been divided into areas based on their purpose. In the second self-contained area, contemporary loungers are lined up ready and waiting for sun worshippers to come and take advantage of this wonderful sun trap.
The view from the terrace is of some of the traditional buildings, typical to the area, that we mentioned earlier. The impressive architecture is a reminder of exactly where we are—and if you're lucky enough to be in Belgravia, why would you want to forget it!?
Soft pink tulips add a hint of colour to the conservatively decorated terrace. The eye is drawn to the rosy hues as they stand alone against the green backdrop, proving that when it comes to landscaping, less can definitely be more.
Flowers are a must in every garden, and even though the main areas here are functional spaces, the natural beauty of the outdoors clearly hasn't been forgotten—in fact, the moderate approach to decoration taken by the landscapers actually emphasises the simple beauty of each individual flower.
The fun doesn't need to stop when the sun goes down: soft lighting brings the garden to life at night, providing the perfect area for civilised champagne parties. Each manicured tree is illuminated to stunning effect, so that the entire space can be used for socialising - bring out the hors d'oeuvres!
Here, we can see the stunning terrace at night from another angle. This time we get a view of the relaxing area, opalescent and peaceful. We wonder if this spot really is as silent as it appears to be, or is the hustle and bustle of London still palpable beyond the borders? Either way, we would be more than happy to find out!
If you've enjoyed this tour of one of London's most select and stylish roof terraces, take a look at the following ideabooks:
Creating your own Japanese garden