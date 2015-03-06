Belgravia roof terrace

The first image reveals a cosy alfresco dining area, complete with a simple but elegant table and chair set perfect for entertaining. The tiles underfoot appear to be made of stone, which gives the space a regal appearance well-suited to the upmarket area. The overall design is contemporary, as a minimal colour palette of green and white is employed.

The tall hedges are complemented by delicate white flowers which form the lower border. The hedges provide a surprising amount of privacy without blocking the priceless view beyond the terrace. The plants you can see here are evergreen, which means the garden maintains its appeal all year round. The modern silver heaters ensure that, even during the colder months, the terrace is an enjoyable spot to while away the evenings with friends and family.