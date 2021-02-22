Beginner's guide to converting your loft into a room

In most cases, people who require more space opt for an extension into the garden; this can be a great way to increase kitchen space, add a home office, or enjoy a beautiful dining room that the occupants have always dreamed about.

However, in other instances, people tend to go up by using vertical space – yes we are indeed referring to a loft conversion, which is something that almost all houses can benefit from with a bit of basic planning.

Have you ever thought about turning that roof area into a usable room? Will it be possible with your relevant house and structure?

Only one way to find out: read on…