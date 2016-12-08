15 Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying a Container Home

When it comes to architecture, shipping containers are fast gaining momentum for offering home builders affordable prices, flexible options, and efficient outcomes in innovative home design.

And while many would associate these freight homes with small-scale living, quite a lot of them are far from small, especially when combined with other containers to conjure up a larger residence—as many as 14 have been fused together at one point!

While there are undoubtedly perks to choosing container houses, nothing in life is ever 100% smooth sailing. So, if you’re considering jumping on the container home bandwagon, rather see what these shipping-container homeowners wish had been disclosed to them first.