We answer your most common mezzanine questions

Things a bit tight at home? Wish you could squeeze in an extra room? Well, if there’s no more legroom in your garden or the yard, how about going up – as in making use of the vertical space above your current rooms?

Mezzanines may not be a new invention, but they sure are a much-relied-upon feature when it comes to conjuring up new space in a house. Just think about it: anything from a guest bedroom to a second bathroom, to a home office or a playpen for the kiddies can be achieved with a mezzanine floor.

Sound good to you? We’re sure you may have a question or two, so feel free to scroll down and see what other people were asking before adding a mezzanine to their home design.